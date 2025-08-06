How to get the Fossilized Shovel in Prospecting

The Fossilized Shovel was added to Prospecting with the Volcano Expansion update. Unlike most shovels, which can be purchased from shopkeepers, this rare tool involves a treasure hunt. It is hidden in an underground, dungeon-like area that can only be accessed after completing a particular quest and collecting specific minerals.

Ad

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how to find and purchase the Fossilized Shovel in Roblox Prospecting.

Requirements for getting the Fossilized Shovel in Roblox Prospecting

The Volcanic Key can be obtained in Infernal Heart (Image via Roblox)

In Prospecting, the Fossilized Shovel can be found in the underground section of Windswept Beach, one of the three digging zones in Caldera Island.

Ad

Trending

To access the undergrounds, you'll need to complete the 'Beneath the Earth' quest given by the Lightkeeper in Windswept Beach. It requires you to collect a Volcanic Key, which can be found in the Infernal Heart digsite. The key is a Legendary-rarity mineral, so consider using Luck Potions and Luck Totems for improved chances of finding it.

Besides the Volcanic Key, collect Uranium, Flareloom, and Catseye. All three minerals can be obtained in Infernal Heart and will come into use later.

Ad

Once all the required minerals are collected, equip the Volcanic Key and speak to the Lightkeeper in Windswept Beach again. The 'Beneath the Earth' quest will be completed, making it possible to enter the trapdoor beneath the stairs in the lighthouse.

Finding and buying the Fossilized Shovel

The underground section in Windswept Beach (Image via Roblox)

Entering the trapdoor will lead you to the underbelly of Windswept Beach. Once inside, you'll notice a door in front of you and three platforms with unique symbols on your sides. The door that leads deeper into the underground section can only be opened by placing three specific minerals on the pedestals.

Ad

This is where the Uranium, Flareloom, and Catseye will come into use:

Place Uranium on the platform with the green radioactive symbol.

Place Catseye on the platform with the eye symbol.

Place Flareloom on the platform with the fire symbol.

Beyond the door, you'll need to navigate a maze-like underground area. Follow these exact steps to find the Fossilized Shovel:

Go straight and take the first left.

Continue moving forward until you see a path illuminated by torches on your right side.

Follow the torchlit path, past several inaccessible doors, and reach the end.

After reaching the end of the path, notice the open room on your left. It will have a bed, a table, and a bookshelf.

Approach the bookshelf and press 'E' to push it aside.

Ad

Behind the bookshelf, there's a hidden room with the Fossilized Shovel propped against the wall. You can purchase it with 1,000,000,000 Money.

Also check: How to get Golden Pearl in Prospecting

Stats of the Fossilized Shovel in Prospecting

Stats of the Fossilized Shovel (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the Fossilized Shovel is the costliest in Roblox Prospecting. You can check its description, price, and stats below:

Ad

Description : An ancient bone shovel that has been fossilized with age.

: An ancient bone shovel that has been fossilized with age. Price : $1,000,000,000

: $1,000,000,000 Dig Strength : 40

: 40 Dig Speed : 100%

: 100% Toughness: 5

Given that the Fossilized Shovel has a toughness rating of 5, it can be used in any digsite, including the Magma Furnace and the Infernal Heart.

Also check: Prospecting Caldera Island guide

FAQs on Prospecting

How do I complete the 'Beneath the Earth' quest?

To complete this quest, dig up a Volcanic Key in Infernal Heart and then show it to the Lightkeeper in Windswept Beach.

Ad

How do I open the trapdoor in Windswept Beach?

After completing is associated quest, you can open the trapdoor by using the Volcanic Key.

What minerals are required to open the door in the Windswept Beach undergrounds?

Uranium, Flareloom, and Catseye are required to open the underground door.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025