Prospecting Infernal Heart guide

The Infernal Heart is a new digsite in Prospecting introduced by the Volcanic Expansion update. It is the hub for experienced prospectors since it contains multiple high-value minerals, including the Volcanic Key and the Dragon Skull. You'll need a shovel with a Toughness rating of 5 to dig such minerals and complete the collection page associated with the site.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the Infernal Heart digsite, including its opening and closing times in Roblox Prospecting.

Where is the Infernal Heart in Prospecting?

The entrance to the Infernal Heart (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Heart is located beyond the Magma Furnace in Caldera Island. Its door opens every hour at the XX:15 mark, which is adjusted to your local time. Prospectors of all levels can access this new digsite, but to get minerals from it, they'll need at least a Divine Shovel.

Ad

Trending

Whenever the Infernal Heart opens, a notification appears at the bottom of the screen: "The volcano rumbles... The Infernal Heart is open!" It is sent to all players in the particular game server.

The Infernal Heart is open for just 30 minutes, meaning it closes at the XX:45 mark in Prospecting. You must hurry and get as many minerals as possible within the short timeframe. Once it closes, you'll need to wait several minutes for it to open again.

Ad

Similar to other digsites, it is possible to use Luck Totems in Infernal Heart. Consider purchasing and using them to increase your chances of finding rarer minerals, such as Inferlume, Painite, Uranium, and Fire Opal.

All minerals in Infernal Heart

Minerals in Infernal Heart (Image via Roblox)

Currently, 21 minerals can be obtained in the Infernal Heart. Their names, rarities, values, and in-game descriptions are provided below:

Ad

Mineral Rarity Value Description Copper Common $800/kg A malleable metal commonly used in electronics. Obsidian Common $3000/kg A jet-black shard of obsidian. Formed when lava cools rapidly. Topaz Uncommon $14,000/kg A topaz gemstone. a symbol of strength and honor. Zircon Uncommon $25,000/kg A dark orange gemstone that contains zirconium. Peridot Rare $60,000/kg An olive-green gemstone that commonly appears in volcanic rock Onyx Rare $75,000/kg A jet black onyx gem Pyrelith Rare $150,000/kg An energetic crystal formed in the heart of a volcano Pyronium Epic $226,000/kg A volcanic metal that constantly emits heat. Osmium Epic $300,000/kg A dense and highly toxic metal prized for its rarity Opal Epic $325,000/kg An iridescent opal. Rose Gold Legendary $500,000/kg An extremely rare form of a gold with a distinct rose color. Cinnabar Legendary $900,000/kg A vermillion chunk of cinnabar. Commonly used for extracting mercury. Uranium Legendary $1,500,000/kg A radioactive chunk of uranium Volcanic Key Legendary $1,500,000/kg A mysterious key. Could sell for a lot, but maybe it has some other use? Fire Opal Legendary $1,600,000/kg A type of opal with a brilliant orange shine. Dragon Bone Legendary $2,000,000/kg The bone of an ancient dragon. Painite Mythic $10,000,000/kg An extremely rare gemstone with a vibrant red color. Inferlume Mythic $14,000,000/kg A luminescent crystal with flame-like properties. Flarebloom Mythic $30,000,000/kg A mythical flower that only grows in the extreme heat of the center of a volcano. Volcanic Core Mythic $40,000,000/kg The unstable core of a volcano. Contains the potential to cause immense destruction. Dinosaur Skull Exotic $50,000,000/kg A skull of a dinosaur. What's this doing here!

Ad

Apart from selling them, minerals obtained in this digsite can be used in crafting rare gears in Prospecting. The best is the Fossilized Crown, which can be crafted with five Cinnabar, five Dragon Bone, a Volcanic Core, and a Dinosaur Skull.

Also check: Prospecting Caldera Island guide

FAQs on Prospecting

When does the Infernal Heart open?

The Infernal Heart opens every hour at the 00:15 mark.

What shovels can be used in the Infernal Heart?

Ad

Divine Shovel, Earthbreaker Shovel, Dragonflame Shovel, and Fossilized Shovel can be used in Infernal Heart since they have a Toughness rating of 5.

Is the Dinosaur Skull the only Exotic-rarity mineral?

Yes, the Dinosaur Skull is the sole Exotic mineral in the game. This is the reason it has the highest sale value.

What are the buffs provided by the Fossilized Crown?

The Fossilized Crown is an Exotic gear that increases the wearer's Luck (50-200), Capacity (50-200), Shake Speed (10-30%), Size Boost (0-50%), and Sell Boost (0-100%).

Ad

What is the use of the Volcanic Key?

The Volcanic Key can be used to open the trapdoor in the Windswept Beach lighthouse. Alternatively, you can sell it for Money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025