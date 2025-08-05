  • home icon
Prospecting Infernal Heart guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:14 GMT
Prospecting loading screen
Here's how you can enter the Infernal Heart in Prospecting (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Heart is a new digsite in Prospecting introduced by the Volcanic Expansion update. It is the hub for experienced prospectors since it contains multiple high-value minerals, including the Volcanic Key and the Dragon Skull. You'll need a shovel with a Toughness rating of 5 to dig such minerals and complete the collection page associated with the site.

Here's everything to know about the Infernal Heart digsite, including its opening and closing times in Roblox Prospecting.

Where is the Infernal Heart in Prospecting?

The entrance to the Infernal Heart (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Heart is located beyond the Magma Furnace in Caldera Island. Its door opens every hour at the XX:15 mark, which is adjusted to your local time. Prospectors of all levels can access this new digsite, but to get minerals from it, they'll need at least a Divine Shovel.

also-read-trending Trending

Whenever the Infernal Heart opens, a notification appears at the bottom of the screen: "The volcano rumbles... The Infernal Heart is open!" It is sent to all players in the particular game server.

The Infernal Heart is open for just 30 minutes, meaning it closes at the XX:45 mark in Prospecting. You must hurry and get as many minerals as possible within the short timeframe. Once it closes, you'll need to wait several minutes for it to open again.

Similar to other digsites, it is possible to use Luck Totems in Infernal Heart. Consider purchasing and using them to increase your chances of finding rarer minerals, such as Inferlume, Painite, Uranium, and Fire Opal.

All minerals in Infernal Heart

Minerals in Infernal Heart (Image via Roblox)

Currently, 21 minerals can be obtained in the Infernal Heart. Their names, rarities, values, and in-game descriptions are provided below:

MineralRarityValueDescription
CopperCommon$800/kg
A malleable metal commonly used in electronics.
ObsidianCommon$3000/kg
A jet-black shard of obsidian. Formed when lava cools rapidly.
TopazUncommon$14,000/kg
A topaz gemstone. a symbol of strength and honor.
ZirconUncommon$25,000/kg
A dark orange gemstone that contains zirconium.
PeridotRare$60,000/kg
An olive-green gemstone that commonly appears in volcanic rock
OnyxRare$75,000/kgA jet black onyx gem
PyrelithRare$150,000/kg
An energetic crystal formed in the heart of a volcano
PyroniumEpic$226,000/kg
A volcanic metal that constantly emits heat.
OsmiumEpic$300,000/kg
A dense and highly toxic metal prized for its rarity
OpalEpic$325,000/kgAn iridescent opal.
Rose GoldLegendary$500,000/kg
An extremely rare form of a gold with a distinct rose color.
CinnabarLegendary$900,000/kg
A vermillion chunk of cinnabar. Commonly used for extracting mercury.
UraniumLegendary$1,500,000/kg
A radioactive chunk of uranium
Volcanic KeyLegendary$1,500,000/kg
A mysterious key. Could sell for a lot, but maybe it has some other use?
Fire OpalLegendary$1,600,000/kg
A type of opal with a brilliant orange shine.
Dragon BoneLegendary$2,000,000/kg
The bone of an ancient dragon.
PainiteMythic$10,000,000/kg
An extremely rare gemstone with a vibrant red color.
InferlumeMythic$14,000,000/kg
A luminescent crystal with flame-like properties.
FlarebloomMythic$30,000,000/kg
A mythical flower that only grows in the extreme heat of the center of a volcano.
Volcanic CoreMythic$40,000,000/kg
The unstable core of a volcano. Contains the potential to cause immense destruction.
Dinosaur SkullExotic$50,000,000/kg
A skull of a dinosaur. What's this doing here!
Apart from selling them, minerals obtained in this digsite can be used in crafting rare gears in Prospecting. The best is the Fossilized Crown, which can be crafted with five Cinnabar, five Dragon Bone, a Volcanic Core, and a Dinosaur Skull.

Also check: Prospecting Caldera Island guide

FAQs on Prospecting

When does the Infernal Heart open?

The Infernal Heart opens every hour at the 00:15 mark.

What shovels can be used in the Infernal Heart?

Divine Shovel, Earthbreaker Shovel, Dragonflame Shovel, and Fossilized Shovel can be used in Infernal Heart since they have a Toughness rating of 5.

Is the Dinosaur Skull the only Exotic-rarity mineral?

Yes, the Dinosaur Skull is the sole Exotic mineral in the game. This is the reason it has the highest sale value.

What are the buffs provided by the Fossilized Crown?

The Fossilized Crown is an Exotic gear that increases the wearer's Luck (50-200), Capacity (50-200), Shake Speed (10-30%), Size Boost (0-50%), and Sell Boost (0-100%).

What is the use of the Volcanic Key?

The Volcanic Key can be used to open the trapdoor in the Windswept Beach lighthouse. Alternatively, you can sell it for Money.

