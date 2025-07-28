How to get Fire Opal in Prospecting

The Fire Opal is one of the new items added with Prospecting's Volcanic update. The expansion introduced Caldera Island, which features three unique biomes, three NPCs, and many new resources. However, to access one of the regions, you will need to provide a particular stone with a shining orange aura, called Fire Opal, to an NPC.

Ad

This article explains how to obtain the Fire Opal in this Roblox title.

How to acquire the Fire Opal in Prospecting

The Fire Opal is only found in two biomes of the Caldera Island: Volcanic Sands and Magma Furnace. There isn't any fixed spot that you can use to farm the gem; you must use a Shovel and dig around. Furthermore, the Fire Opal is a Legendary item, so don't expect to find it easily. You'll need to dig around frequently to acquire just one.

Ad

Trending

However, you can increase your chances of finding the gem by improving your Luck stat, keeping it between 600 and 1,000. Furthermore, dig during the Meteor Shower and use Luck Totem/Potions to increase your chances of finding the stone.

Also read: How to get Meteor Shards in Prospecting

What is the Opal used for?

The Fire Opal is a good source of money, since it can provide around 1,600,000 Coins. That said, the gem serves a more important purpose as a key quest item. Initially, you won't be able to take advantage of the Magma Furnace area, since walking on lava will damage you. The Flame Priest NPC, standing at the entrance of the biome, can cast a spell to make the magma harmless, but that requires a Fire Opal. In other words, giving one to him will allow you to stand on lava. You can then fill your pan with the dirt and shake it on the magma to reveal stones.

Ad

Also read: Prospecting: A beginner's guide

How do you access Caldera Island?

The Ferryman NPC in Prospecting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

To access the island, you'll need to complete the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest first. You can travel to Caldera by talking with the Ferryman NPC near Fortune River.

Ad

FAQs regarding Fire Opal

What rarity is the Fire Opal?

It is a Legendary tier item.

How do you travel to Caldera Island?

Talk to the Ferryman NPC near the Fortune River pier.

How do I make the Magma Furnace lava harmless?

You can do so by giving a Fire Opal to the Flame Priest NPC standing near the Magma Furnace entrance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025