How to get Golden Pearl in Prospecting

In Roblox Prospecting, players can collect diverse minerals to sell them for money, complete quests, and craft equipment. One of the rarest is the Golden Pearl, which can only be found in two locations. It can be used to craft several high-tier gears and complete a task given by the NPC Pirate in Sunset Beach.

Ad

This guide covers the availability and uses of the Golden Pearl in this Roblox experience.

Getting Golden Pearl in Roblox Prospecting

The Golden Pearl (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Prospecting, you can find Golden Pearls in Sunset Beach and Fortune River Delta. They are a rare pearl variant, easily distinguishable by their shining gold color.

Ad

Trending

Belonging to the Epic rarity, the Golden Pearl is a prized find. You have a 0.022% base chance of finding one in Sunset Beach and a slightly lower 0.016% chance in Fortune River Delta. To increase your chances of finding the mineral, you'll need to improve your Luck stat.

Utilizing Luck Potions and Luck Totems is the usual strategy to find rare minerals. Apart from that, you can buy pans and craft different equipment that offer a higher Luck stat. Note that crafting in Prospecting not only requires specific minerals but also a hefty sum of cash.

Ad

Both the Sunset Beach (Toughness 3) and the Fortune River Delta (Toughness 4) can be accessed by players of all levels. However, you won't be able to dig there with the starter gear. To do so, you'll need a Meteoric Shovel or another shovel with a Toughness rating of 4 or more.

Usages of Golden Pearl in Prospecting

The NPC Pirate (Image via Roblox)

Golden Pearls are valuable in Prospecting. Here's how you can use them:

Ad

Sell the minerals for Money

A Golden Pearl is worth $250,000 per kg, so if you have one that weighs 0.63kg, it can be sold for $157,500.

Craft Heart of the Ocean

The Heart of the Ocean is a gear that gives decent Luck, Shake Speed, and Sell Boost. It can be crafted by using three Golden Pearls, 10 Corals, five Silver Clamshells, and 1,000,000 Money.

Craft Guiding Light

A Legendary gear, the Guiding Light boosts the user's Luck and Capacity while providing up to 45% Modifier Boost. You can craft it by using two Golden Pearls, one Catseye, and 1,500,000 Money.

Ad

Craft Royal Federation Crown

The Royal Federation Crown is one of the best pieces of gear in the game. To craft it, you'll need five Golden Pearls weighing above 0.2kg, three Rose Golds weighing above 0.4kg, a Pink Diamond, and 30,000,000 Money. The crown gives impressive Luck, Size Boost, and Sell Boost when equipped.

Complete the Pirate's quest

The Pirate is an NPC that can be found inspecting a red X mark in Sunset Beach. He gives you the Heart of the Sea quest, which requires you to collect one Golden Pearl, besides other minerals.

Ad

Also check: How to get Luminum in Prospecting

FAQs on Prospecting

Where can I find Golden Pearl?

You can find the rare mineral in Sunset Beach and Fortune River Delta.

What is the value of a Golden Pearl?

This mineral is worth $250,000/kg.

How do I craft gears?

To craft gears, interact with the Blacksmith's anvil and then select a recipe.

What is the cost of the Meteoric Shovel?

The Meteoric Shovel costs $4,000,000 in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025