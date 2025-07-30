How to get Luminum in Prospecting

Prospecting is a simulator-style experience in which players dig up minerals for several purposes. Minerals can use them to craft various gears, complete quests, or simply sell them for cash. Among the most highly sought in-game minerals is Luminum, since it is crucial for completing the Lightkeeper's quest and for crafting the Lightkeeper's Ring.

This guide explains how you can obtain Luminum in Roblox Prospecting.

Getting Luminum in Roblox Prospecting

Luminum can be found in multiple locations (Image via Roblox)

Luminum is described as "a strange metal that constantly emits a bright yellow light." It can be found in three locations:

Sunset Beach

Crystal Cavern River

Azuralite Oasis

Given that it is a Legendary-rarity mineral, you'll need to increase your Luck stat to maximize your chances of getting Luminum. Utilize Luck Potions and Luck Totems, purchase pans that offer a higher Luck stat, and dig minerals during the Meteor Shower event. The latter gives a double Luck boost to all players, besides increasing the drop rate of Meteor Shards.

The Crystal Cavern River and Azuralite Oasis are inside the Crystal Caverns. To access them, you'll need to be at least Level 15 and possess a shovel with Toughness 5. On the other hand, the Sunset Beach demands Toughness 3, but it isn't level-locked.

Apart from digging it, you can use a Sluice in Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis to get Luminum. The higher the Luck stat of the Sluice, the better the chance of obtaining this mineral in Prospecting.

Usages of Luminum in Roblox Prospecting

The Lighthouse at Sunset Beach (Image via Roblox)

Luminum has multiple uses in Prospecting, which have been detailed below:

Sell the mineral for profit

A Luminum can be sold for $1,500,000 per kg in the game. This hefty sum allows you to craft rings and necklaces, and invest in better Sluices.

Craft the Lightkeeper's Ring

To craft the Lightkeeper's Ring, you'll need a single Luminum, two Opals, and 2,000,000 Money. The ring will increase your Dig Speed, Sell Boost, and Modifier Boost when equipped.

Craft the Prismatic Star

The Prismatic Star is a coveted necklace that can be crafted using 1 x Diamond, 1 x Pink Diamond, 1 x Prismara, 1 x Luminum, 1 x Starshine, 5 x Borealite, and 75,000,000 Money. Notably, the item increases all your stats, including Luck, Size Boost, Sell Boost, and Capacity.

Complete the Lightkeeper's quest

A single Luminum is required to complete the Lightkeeper's quest - Restoring the Lighthouse. Apart from receiving shards, experience, and cash, completing the quest will also let you access Caldera Island.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where can I find Luminum?

Luminum can be found in Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis.

What is the selling price of Luminum?

This rare mineral is worth $1,500,000/kg in the game.

What is Toughness?

A shovel's Toughness stat determines the deposits that it can dig. For instance, a starter shovel has low Toughness, so it cannot be used in Sunset Beach.

How can I craft rings and necklaces?

You can craft different gears by interacting with the Blacksmith's anvil.

