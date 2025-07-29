  • home icon
  All Minerals in Prospecting

All Minerals in Prospecting

By Meet Soni
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:19 GMT
Listing all Minerals in Prospecting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
Listing all Minerals in Prospecting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Prospecting is all about acquiring minerals and selling them to earn cash. However, just like real life, the rarer mining produce is more valuable. Thus, acquiring the scarce gems will help build up your empire quickly in this Roblox title. However, in a game filled with different minerals, you must learn about each one's rarity and location.

This article lists all the mining materials in the game.

Note: This article lists all the gems available as of this writing.

All Minerals found in Prospecting

Searching for gems (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
Searching for gems (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The moment-to-moment gameplay loop is all about gathering sand inside your pan and then shaking it to uncover different items. Each mineral is only found in particular regions. The rarer the gem, the harder it will be to acquire.

Here are all the gems in-game:

Mineral Name

Rarity

Sell Value (per kg)

It can be found in

Pyrite

Common

$500

Rubble Creek Sands

Silver

$700

Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis

Copper

$1,000

Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Rubble Creek Sands, Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River

Platinum

$2,000

Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River Rubble Creek Sands

Seashell

$2,200

Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach

Amethyst

$3,500

Crystal Cavern River, Rubble Creek Sands, Azuralite Oasis

Pearl

$5,000

Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach

Obsidian

$3,000

Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Titanium

Uncommon

$7,500

Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands

Neodymium

$10,000

Azuralite Oasis, Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River

Topaz

$14,000

Fortune River, Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Smoky Quartz

$16,000

Crystal Cavern River, Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis

Malachite

$18,000

Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River

Coral

$23,000

Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach

Sapphire

$25,000

Fortune River, Rubble Creek Deposits

Zicron

$25,000

Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace

Ruby

Rare

$30,000

Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River

Lapis Lazuli

$40,000

Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River

Jade

$40,000

Fortune River Delta, Fortune River

Silver Clamshell

$50,000

Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach

Onyx

$75,000

Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis

Periodt

$60,000

Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Meteoric Iron

$80,000

Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach

Azuralite

$120,000

Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River

Pyrelith

$150,000

The Magma Furnace

Iridium

Epic

$150,000

Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River

Moonstone

$200,000

Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach

Ammonite Fossil

$200,000

Windswept Beach

Ashvein

$222,000

Crystal Cavern River, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis

Pyronium

$226,000

Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace

Golden Pearl

$250,000

Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach

Emerald

$250,000

Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis

Borealite

$280,000

Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River

Osmium

$300,000

Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, Magma Furnace

Opal

$325,000

Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Aurorite

$444,444

Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Rubble Creek Sands

Palladium

Legendary

$500,000

Azuralite Oasis, Fortune River, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River

Rose Gold

$500,000

Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Palladium

$500,000

Fortune River, Fortune River Delta

Cinnabar

$900,000

Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace

Diamond

$1,000,000

Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands Fortune River

Uranium

$1,500,000

Fortune River Delta, Fortune River, Azuralite Oasis

Luminum

$2,000,000

Crystal Cavern River, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis

Fire Opal

$1,600,000

Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace

Dragon Bone

$2,000,000

Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Catseye

$2,222,222

Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace

Starshine

$2,500,000

Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River

Aetherite

$4,444,444

Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta

Pink Diamond

Mythic

$6,000,000

Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River Delta, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands

Painite

$10,000,000

Sunset Beach, Fortune River, Fortune River Delta

Inferlume

$14,000,000

Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach

Vortessence

$20,000,000

Crystal Cavern River, Fortune River Delta, Azuralite Oasis, Windswept Beach

Prismara

$25,000,000

Azuralite Oasis

Flarebloom

$30,000,000

The Magma Furnace

Volcanic Core

$40,000,000

The Magma Furnace

All Stats and how they affect gameplay

While there is no guaranteed way to get rare Minerals, you can increase the probability of finding them by increasing your Luck stat. You can use Luck Totems/Potions to do the same. Here are all the other stats and how they affect the gameplay:

  • Dig Strength: It controls the speed at which you can dig.
  • Capacity: Controls your ability to store more gems in your inventory.
  • Dig Speed: You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength.
  • Shake Strength: Governs how fast you can shake your pan.
FAQs regarding gems

How do you acquire Minerals?

The most common way to acquire gems is to go to the appropriate spots, fill the land in the pans, and sift it on any liquid body.

How many varieties of gems are there?

There are six tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. The rarer the gem, the lower the chance of acquiring it, but the higher its sale value.

How do you sell gems?

Players can sell their gems to the different Merchant NPCs found in the game.

Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

