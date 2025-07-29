All Minerals in Prospecting

Prospecting is all about acquiring minerals and selling them to earn cash. However, just like real life, the rarer mining produce is more valuable. Thus, acquiring the scarce gems will help build up your empire quickly in this Roblox title. However, in a game filled with different minerals, you must learn about each one's rarity and location.

Ad

This article lists all the mining materials in the game.

Note: This article lists all the gems available as of this writing.

All Minerals found in Prospecting

Searching for gems (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The moment-to-moment gameplay loop is all about gathering sand inside your pan and then shaking it to uncover different items. Each mineral is only found in particular regions. The rarer the gem, the harder it will be to acquire.

Ad

Trending

Also read — Prospecting Caldera Island guide

Here are all the gems in-game:

Mineral Name Rarity Sell Value (per kg) It can be found in Pyrite Common $500 Rubble Creek Sands Silver $700 Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis Copper $1,000 Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Rubble Creek Sands, Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River Platinum $2,000 Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River Rubble Creek Sands Seashell $2,200 Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach Amethyst $3,500 Crystal Cavern River, Rubble Creek Sands, Azuralite Oasis Pearl $5,000 Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach Obsidian $3,000 Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Titanium Uncommon $7,500 Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands Neodymium $10,000 Azuralite Oasis, Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River Topaz $14,000 Fortune River, Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Smoky Quartz $16,000 Crystal Cavern River, Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis Malachite $18,000 Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River Coral $23,000 Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach Sapphire $25,000 Fortune River, Rubble Creek Deposits Zicron $25,000 Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Ruby Rare $30,000 Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River Lapis Lazuli $40,000 Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River Jade $40,000 Fortune River Delta, Fortune River Silver Clamshell $50,000 Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach, Windswept Beach Onyx $75,000 Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis Periodt $60,000 Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Meteoric Iron $80,000 Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach Azuralite $120,000 Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River Pyrelith $150,000 The Magma Furnace Iridium Epic $150,000 Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands, Fortune River Moonstone $200,000 Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach Ammonite Fossil $200,000 Windswept Beach Ashvein $222,000 Crystal Cavern River, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis Pyronium $226,000 Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Golden Pearl $250,000 Fortune River Delta, Sunset Beach Emerald $250,000 Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis Borealite $280,000 Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River Osmium $300,000 Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, Magma Furnace Opal $325,000 Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Aurorite $444,444 Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Rubble Creek Sands Palladium Legendary $500,000 Azuralite Oasis, Fortune River, Fortune River Delta, Crystal Cavern River Rose Gold $500,000 Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Palladium $500,000 Fortune River, Fortune River Delta Cinnabar $900,000 Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Diamond $1,000,000 Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta, Rubble Creek Deposits, Rubble Creek Sands Fortune River Uranium $1,500,000 Fortune River Delta, Fortune River, Azuralite Oasis Luminum $2,000,000 Crystal Cavern River, Sunset Beach, Azuralite Oasis Fire Opal $1,600,000 Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace Dragon Bone $2,000,000 Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Catseye $2,222,222 Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, The Magma Furnace Starshine $2,500,000 Azuralite Oasis, Crystal Cavern River Aetherite $4,444,444 Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, Fortune River Delta Pink Diamond Mythic $6,000,000 Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River Delta, Fortune River, Volcanic Sands Painite $10,000,000 Sunset Beach, Fortune River, Fortune River Delta Inferlume $14,000,000 Sunset Beach, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach Vortessence $20,000,000 Crystal Cavern River, Fortune River Delta, Azuralite Oasis, Windswept Beach Prismara $25,000,000 Azuralite Oasis Flarebloom $30,000,000 The Magma Furnace Volcanic Core $40,000,000 The Magma Furnace

Ad

All Stats and how they affect gameplay

While there is no guaranteed way to get rare Minerals, you can increase the probability of finding them by increasing your Luck stat. You can use Luck Totems/Potions to do the same. Here are all the other stats and how they affect the gameplay:

Dig Strength: It controls the speed at which you can dig.

It controls the speed at which you can dig. Capacity : Controls your ability to store more gems in your inventory.

: Controls your ability to store more gems in your inventory. Dig Speed : You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength.

: You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength. Shake Strength: Governs how fast you can shake your pan.

Ad

Also read — Prospecting: A beginner's guide

FAQs regarding gems

How do you acquire Minerals?

The most common way to acquire gems is to go to the appropriate spots, fill the land in the pans, and sift it on any liquid body.

How many varieties of gems are there?

There are six tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. The rarer the gem, the lower the chance of acquiring it, but the higher its sale value.

Ad

How do you sell gems?

Players can sell their gems to the different Merchant NPCs found in the game.

Check out our other articles on Prospecting:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025