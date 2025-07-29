All Minerals in Prospecting

Prospecting is all about acquiring minerals and selling them to earn cash. However, just like real life, the rarer mining produce is more valuable. Thus, acquiring the scarce gems will help build up your empire quickly in this Roblox title. However, in a game filled with different minerals, you must learn about each one's rarity and location.
This article lists all the mining materials in the game.
Note: This article lists all the gems available as of this writing.
All Minerals found in Prospecting
The moment-to-moment gameplay loop is all about gathering sand inside your pan and then shaking it to uncover different items. Each mineral is only found in particular regions. The rarer the gem, the harder it will be to acquire.
Also read — Prospecting Caldera Island guide
Here are all the gems in-game:
All Stats and how they affect gameplay
While there is no guaranteed way to get rare Minerals, you can increase the probability of finding them by increasing your Luck stat. You can use Luck Totems/Potions to do the same. Here are all the other stats and how they affect the gameplay:
- Dig Strength: It controls the speed at which you can dig.
- Capacity: Controls your ability to store more gems in your inventory.
- Dig Speed: You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength.
- Shake Strength: Governs how fast you can shake your pan.
Also read — Prospecting: A beginner's guide
FAQs regarding gems
How do you acquire Minerals?
The most common way to acquire gems is to go to the appropriate spots, fill the land in the pans, and sift it on any liquid body.
How many varieties of gems are there?
There are six tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. The rarer the gem, the lower the chance of acquiring it, but the higher its sale value.
How do you sell gems?
Players can sell their gems to the different Merchant NPCs found in the game.
