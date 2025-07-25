Prospecting features six Modifiers; each has a unique animation. For example, minerals with the Scorching Modifier have a fiery animation, and those with the Glowing Modifier have a shimmering effect. It's crucial to always be on the lookout for these entities, as they can significantly boost the value you make from your Minerals.

Read on to learn about all the Modifiers in Prospecting.

List of all Modifiers in Prospecting

Here are all the Modifiers (Image via Roblox)

The following is a list of all Modifiers in-game with their sale value multipliers:

Modifier Multiplier Shiny 1.2x Pure 1.35x Glowing 1.6x Scorching 2x Irradiated 2.5x Iridescent 3.5x

How to increase Modifier chances in Prospecting

Gain more Modifiers (Image via Roblox)

Without decent gear or crafted equipment, acquiring Minerals with Modifiers is almost impossible.

Here are some ways to obtain Minerals with Modifiers:

Pans

Three Pans greatly increase the chances of finding Minerals with Modifiers. Here they are:

Meteoric Pan

This Pan has a 25% extra probability of yielding a Mineral with a Modifier. Moreover, it's the cheapest of all Pans, which makes it ideal for beginners and those who are mid-game.

Diamond Pan

This Pan is among those that have the largest capacity. It gives you a modifier as well as a size boost of 10%.

Aurora Pan

This Pan grants a 25% modifier boost as well as the highest luck and capacity. Therefore, this is the best Pan for those seeking Modifiers.

Equipment

Using some crafted materials can also increase the chances of finding Minerals with Modifiers. Here are some of them:

Smoke Ring

Costing 4x Smoky Quartz and 20,000 Cash, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 5 - 15%.

Opal Amulet

Costing 1x Opal and 3x Jade, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 0 - 90%.

Guiding Light

Costing 1x Catseye and 2x Golden Pearl, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 5 - 25%.

Lightkeeper's Ring

Costing 2x Opal and 1x Lumium, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 5 - 25%.

Celestial Rings

Costing 4x Ashvein, 10x Ruby, 2x Palladium, and 1x Painite, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 20 - 140%.

Prismatic Star

Costing 1x Diamond, 1x Prismara, 1x Pink Diamond, 5x Borealite, 1x Luminum, 1x Starshine, this gear boosts the chances of finding a Modified Mineral by 5 - 20%.

FAQs related to Modifiers

Which is the rarest Modifier?

Iridescent is the rarest Modifier.

Can you equip multiple items to increase the chances of finding Modified Minerals?

Yes. You can equip multiple items to increase the chances of Modified Minerals.

