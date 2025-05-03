All Rifles in Beaks and their stats

While playing Beaks, a Rifle is going to be the most important piece of equipment in your arsenal. Since your objective is to catch every bird there is, a good-quality Rifle can help you hunt them down easily. Thankfully, there are plenty of hunter weapons available in this game. Moreover, each one of them has unique stats, allowing you to pick one according to your needs.
In this article, we have highlighted all the Rifles that are currently available to unlock at the Gunsmith. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of Rifles in Beaks
Here is a list of all the Rifles found in areas like Beakwood, Mount Beaks, Quill Lake, etc, in this Roblox title:
How to get Rifles in Beaks
In this experience, the only way to get a Rifle is by purchasing it from the Gunsmith NPC. Each area features a specific Gunsmith from whom you can buy a Rifle in exchange for Beaks. For example, the Gunsmith in Beakwood is called Rowan, and you can find him in the spawn area. Similarly, the other regions have a Gunsmith in their respective spawn areas.
Once you have purchased a Rifle, it can be found in your Hunter's Kit, and you can access it from the quick slot. You can navigate through all the Rifles and Darts in the Hunter's Kit and equip the one you fancy.
A general thing to remember is that Rifles get expensive as you level up and explore more areas. For instance, the Rifles in Quill Lake are more expensive than those in Beakwood. Hence, you must always consider the stats of the Rifles before spending your hard-earned Bucks (in-game currency) on them.
It goes without saying that the most expensive Rifle is also the best one to acquire in this game. In this case, the Viper Rifle found in the Deadlands area is so far the only top-tier Rifle in this game. Not only does it have strength, but it also has great handling, allowing you to one-shot plenty of birds.
FAQs
How do I get a new Rifle in Beaks?
You can purchase new Rifles in exchange for Bucks from the Gunsmith.
How much does the Lakeborne Shotgun cost in Beaks?
You can purchase the Lakeborne Shotgun for $7,500.
What is the best Rifle in Beaks?
Currently, the Viper Rifle is the best one to acquire in this game.
