All Roblox Halloween Spotlight items

On October 23, 2025, Roblox launched a platform-wide event called Roblox Halloween Spotlight. The event is getting carried out in the Cursed Clearing village, which has four game lobbies. Players can solve multiple quests in over 30 games using these lobbies. For clearing these quests, each game will grant them Runes and Keys. Using these rewards, players can unlock and discover different paths present on the event hub to claim exclusive avatar items.

This guide will introduce all the items you can obtain from the Halloween Spotlight event.

How to get items in Roblox Halloween Spotlight

Way towards the first path (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the previous platform-wide events on Roblox, Halloween Spotlight also allows players to unlock event-exclusive avatar items. All these items are Halloween-themed and require you to hustle inside the event and get rewarded.

The Cursed Clearing is the village where the event is happening. Here, players can participate in several games to complete quests and get Runes and Keys as rewards. Runes can be used to unlock regular paths, while Keys will unlock harder elite paths and rarer rewards.

Travel the paths you've unlocked, and you will get to face several obbies and puzzles. Solving each puzzle will lead you towards the exclusive items. Follow these tips to unlock every item:

Codex gives you all the information about the collected items and the number of Runes and keys required to unlock the next path.

gives you all the information about the collected items and the number of Runes and keys required to unlock the next path. To unlock each Regular Path , you'll require a set number of Runes. To access the path, you have to start walking on it with the required number of Runes.

, you'll require a set number of Runes. To access the path, you have to start walking on it with the required number of Runes. Elite Paths are the continuation of regular paths; these can be unlocked using Keys. To locate these elite paths, you have to check every accessible area near the regular rewards.

are the continuation of regular paths; these can be unlocked using Keys. To locate these elite paths, you have to check every accessible area near the regular rewards. Each item acquired from the paths is called a Basic Item. These items can be cursed to unlock a better version of that item called Cursed Items. For instance, Slithering Sentinel can be cursed to get Ominous Amphisbaena. To curse an item, you'll have to spend some Robux.

All the items in Roblox Halloween Spotlight

The Keepsakes cave (Image via Roblox)

During the event, players can unlock several items by clearing the obbies and puzzles while discovering each path. These are all the items that can be:

Base items

Slithering Sentinel

Crypt Croaker

The Watcher In Silence

Spiny Marsupi-ghoul

Phantasmal Fox

Calamitous Candelabra

Spirited Broom

Vengeful Visage

Cursebound Candelabra

Horns of the Mycomancer

Thicketed Hair

Spellbound Scythe

Wealdroot Wings

Unearthly Lanterns

Cursed items

You can curse all the base items using the codex by paying 1,000 Robux. Here are all the Cursed items:

Ominous Amphisbaena

The Horror That Hops

Strix Sylvarum

Protective Marsupi-ghoul

Vulpes Maledicta

Reviling Veil

Hex-Woven Broom

The Undying Gaze

Entrancing Scythe

Horns of the Fungal Fiend

Bedeviled Hair

Guise of Nightmare

Infested Cauldron

Wraithbound Lanterns

Robux items

Eternal Sakura Heart (51 Robux)

Messy Halloween Hairstyle (51 Robux)

Pointed Twin Ponytails with Head Bandages (54 Robux)

The Birchwood Overseer (89 Robux)

Coffin Kitty Backpack (116 Robux)

Entombed Miner's Headlamp (1195 Robux)

FAQs on Halloween spotlight items

Where is the Halloween Spotlight event taking place?

The event takes place in a special hub area called Cursed Clearing Village, which connects to four game lobbies. These lobbies let you access over 30 Spotlight games to complete quests.

What are Basic Items in the Halloween Spotlight event?

Basic Items are the initial avatar rewards you earn by completing obbies and puzzles. These can later be cursed to unlock a better version.

What’s the Codex used for in the event?

The Codex tracks your collected items, shows your total Runes and Keys, and tells you how many are required to unlock the next path. It also allows you to curse your items for Robux.

