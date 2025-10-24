Roblox Halloween Spotlight Build a Zoo guide

Build a Zoo is a game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. This Roblox title is developed by Century Farmers, where players can collect eggs either by purchasing them from the conveyor belt or casting the line from the shore. These eggs can then be placed at your zoo to hatch into pets.

During the Halloween Spotlight event, you can collect a Rune and a Key by completing two quests in-game. This will help you progress through the event.

This guide will help you complete both the Spotlight quests.

How to get the Rune in Build a Zoo

Halloween Spotlight Quests (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Use at least 20 Candy in the event shop.

The game can be found in lobby four of Cursed Clearing. You can start the quest by simply entering the game. By tapping the Halloween Spotlight icon on the right side of your screen, you can track your progress.

To complete the quest and claim the Rune, collect and spend 20 Candy on the Halloween event shop. The candy shop is located at one end of the lobby near all the other shops. As you can complete both quests simultaneously, you can buy any item costing under 45 Candy from the shop. Here are some affordable items:

Halloween Capy Egg: 20 Candy

Luck potion: 20 Candy

Lucky Ticket: 25 Candy

Banana: 30 Candy

5 Hatch Potions: 30 Candy

Big Halloween Capy Egg: 40 Candy

How to get the Key in Build a Zoo

Liking other players' Zoo (Image via Roblox)

Quest Objective: Collect a total of 45 Candy during the Halloween event.

To complete the Key Quest, you have to collect 45 Candy. This can be achieved by following these two methods:

Completing Halloween Quests

Halloween quests are the event-limited tasks that can be completed to claim Candy. To check the available quests, you can tap the icon on the right side of the screen. Each challenge can be attempted multiple times, rewarding you with more Candy easily. If you've exhausted all your attempts, these quests will refresh every 24 hours.

Liking other players' zoos

With the new Halloween event, you can claim two Candy every time you like a new player's base. This will help you collect Candy faster and easily. Follow these steps to achieve this smoothly:

Go to your neighboring bases and open the player stats using the owner board.

You can see a purple-colored like button at the bottom of the pop-up window.

You can like each base only once.

Wait for 60 seconds before liking the next base. This will help you avoid wasting your time.

FAQs for the Build a Zoo in Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

Where can I find Build a Zoo in the Halloween Spotlight event?

You can find Build a Zoo in Lobby 4 of the Cursed Clearing. Simply walk through the portal to enter the game and start your Halloween Spotlight quests.

What is the objective of the Rune quest in Build a Zoo?

To get the Rune, you must use at least 20 Candy in the event shop. You can buy any Halloween item costing 20 Candy or more, such as the Halloween Capy Egg or Luck Potion.

How do I like another player’s zoo?

Walk to another player’s base and interact with the Owner Board. Then, tap the purple Like button at the bottom of the pop-up window. You can only like each base once and must wait 60 seconds before liking the next one.

