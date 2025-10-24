Roblox Halloween Spotlight Driving Empire guide

Driving Empire is another game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Developed by Voldex, it is a well-detailed vehicle simulator that allows players to buy new and exotic cars and earn money by completing races. During the Spotlight event, they can complete two quests to receive a Rune and a Key as rewards. These are essential tokens required to progress into the Halloween Spotlight event.

This guide will help you clear both of these quests easily.

How to get the Rune in Driving Empire

Quests in Halloween Spotlight event (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Smash 100 zombies around Wayfort.

You can find the portal to this game in lobby two of the event hub. To start playing the Rune quest, you have to spawn into the game. If you're a new player inside the game, you'll be able to choose among the 2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe, the 2022 Audi R8 Spyder, and the 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports as your starter car.

To complete the rune quest, you have to smash 100 zombies. This can be achieved by either picking up and throwing rocks at the zombies or smashing them using cars. Being a beginner, your starter car will help you smash these zombies faster. You can follow these steps to spawn a car:

On the left side of your screen, you'll spot a blue-colored icon having a car front embedded on it.

By tapping on that button, a car menu will pop up on the right side of your screen.

To spawn a car, you have to reach an open area without any hindrance nearby.

Tips to complete Rune Quest faster

Choose a car with good handling. This will help you glide smoothly at the turns and smash more zombies.

Try hitting a flock of zombies and get the most benefit.

If stuck in close combat with zombies, search for and pick up a rock for self-defense.

How to get the Key in Driving Empire

Smashing zombies using a car (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Smash 300 zombies around Wayfort.

To start this quest, you have to re-enter the game via the event hub and spawn into a car. The progress from the last quest is saved for this quest too, so you don't have to start over again.

To complete this quest and claim the Key Token, you must smash 300 zombies. This is a lengthy task and requires a very skilled approach. You must look for larger zombie groups and keep driving in an open area. While clearing this quest, you can unlock an event-limited car, called the Spooky Car, by smashing 200 zombies.

After claiming the key, if you kept smashing more undead, you could unlock a 1959 Cadillac on 456 zombies.

FAQs for Driving Empire in Roblox Halloween Spotlight

Where can I find the Driving Empire portal in the Halloween Spotlight hub?

You can find the Driving Empire portal inside Lobby Two of the event hub.

How do I get the Rune in Driving Empire?

To earn the Rune, you must smash 100 zombies around Wayfort.

How do I get the Key in Driving Empire?

After finishing the Rune quest, rejoin the game via the event hub to activate the Key quest. You must smash 300 zombies around Wayfort to acquire the Key.

