All Star Tower Defense X tier list

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 09:54 GMT
All Star Tower Defense X image
Learn about the top units in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

Creating the ultimate team in All Star Tower Defense X requires knowledge of the best units. Each update brings more anime-inspired characters and their evolutions in the tower defense game, requiring you to adapt to the changing meta. This adaptability is crucial for both progressing in the Story as well as for completing tougher levels such as Trials and Dungeons.

This tier list ranks all the ASTDX units, so that you can prioritize obtaining and using the best during your gameplay.

Ranking all units in All Star Tower Defense X

All units in All Star Tower Defense X have been categorized into four tiers according to their utility and powers.

S tier

Spider Boss in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)
The S tier includes all the most effective units in All Star Tower Defense X. They can defeat the strongest waves with ease, provided that they are leveled up, upgraded, and assigned the best Traits. As expected, they are exceptionally rare, possessing low drop rates in Summon Banners and Trials.

UnitRarityAvailability
Spider BossUnboundX Banner
MichishiboUnboundY Banner
Magma MarineUnboundTrial Shop and Trial 2
EtriUnboundTrial Shop and Trial 1
Super Borul5-starEvolve Borul
Dark Wing5-starSummon Banners
Killer (Serious)5-starEvolve Killer
Ziek (Beast Giant)5-starSummon Banners
Venus5-starX Banner
Spade5-starSummon Banners
A tier

Zorro in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)
This tier features all the units that are slightly less effective than those in the S tier. Nonetheless, they are reliable units that can help you clear Trials and Expert difficulty stages if you deploy and upgrade them strategically.

UnitRarityAvailability
Killer5-starSummon Banners
Alligator5-star
Summer Shop and Summer Raid
Blackstache5-starSummon Banners
King Kaoe5-starSummon Banners
Onwin5-starSummon Banners
Super God Koku5-starEvolve Super Koku
Zorro5-starSummon Banners
The Strongest One5-starSummon Banners
Whitestache5-starSummon Banners
Jin Sung5-starSummon Banners
Airren5-starSummon Banners
Silent-Swordsman5-starFireworks (Limited-unit)
Ikki (Hollow)5-starEvolve Ikki (HalfMask)
Kujo5-starInfinite Mode - Void Bags
Xerxes5-starRanked Shop
Slayer Mage5-starY Banner
Shark Ninja5-starFireworks
Mysterious X5-starSummon Banners
Shirtless Magician5-starSummon Banners
Xero5-starSummon Banners
Ikki (HalfMask)4-starSummon Banners
B tier

Explosion Artist in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)
The B tier consists of those units that are selectively effective. They offer powerful team-up abilities, decent AoE skills, or decent support to DPS units. However, there are better alternatives available in the game.

UnitRarityAvailability
Explosion Artist5-starSummon Banners
Water Goddess5-starDungeon Loot Bag
Nighty5-starPremium Capsule
Yuni5-starSummon Banners
Zaruto (Beast Cloak)5-starEvolve Zaruto (Sage)
Humble Swordsman (Selection) 4-starSummon Banners
Anti Magician (Demon)4-starEvolve Anti Magician
Nezichi4-starSummon Banners
Mbappe (Copycat)4-starSummon Banners
Neymar (Trapper)4-starSummon Banners
Vegu (Mind)4-starEvolve Vegu
Super Koku4-starSummon Banners
Ramen Grill-Master4-starSummon Banners
Koro (Lobby)4-starEvolve Koro
Koku3-starSummon Banners
Ice Queen3-starSummon Banners
Janji3-starSummon Banners
C tier

Spirit Detective in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)
Units in this tier are an afterthought. There are far superior alternatives to them in this Roblox experience. However, you must be familiar with their abilities, since they could be given to you during the "Random Units" Challenge.

UnitRarityAvailability
Zaruto (Sage)4-starSummon Banners
Gen4-starSummon Banners
Dual Servant4-starSummon Banners
Kosuke (TS)4-starEvolve Kosuke
Stampede4-starSummon Banners
Ruffy (Lobby)4-starEvolve Ruffy
Vegu3-starSummon Banners
Ruffy3-starSummon Banners
Koro3-starSummon Banners
Borul3-starSummon Banners
Zio Brundo3-starSummon Banners
Jon Jo3-starSummon Banners
Captain3-starSummon Banners
Kosuke3-starSummon Banners
Ikki (Early)3-starSummon Banners
Spirit Detective3-starSummon Banners
Uru3-starSummon Banners
Lami3-starSummon Banners
Humble Swordsman3-starSummon Banners
After getting the most powerful units, use Stat Dices and Trait Burners to give them the best stats and perks. Moreover, ascend or evolve them (if any) to improve their overall potential.

Also check: All Star Tower Defense X: A beginner's guide

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

How do I get more units?

You can get more units by using Gems in the Summon Banners and by completing Trials and Dungeons.

What are Unbound units?

Unbound is the highest rarity in the game. Units belonging to this category are incredibly powerful, possessing attacks that inflict notable debuffs on enemies.

How can I ascend or evolve units?

You can ascend or evolve units by getting specific materials and currency. To check them, click the unit in the Loadout menu, and then select "Ascend" or "Evolve" below their image.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

