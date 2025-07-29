All Star Tower Defense X tier list

Creating the ultimate team in All Star Tower Defense X requires knowledge of the best units. Each update brings more anime-inspired characters and their evolutions in the tower defense game, requiring you to adapt to the changing meta. This adaptability is crucial for both progressing in the Story as well as for completing tougher levels such as Trials and Dungeons.
This tier list ranks all the ASTDX units, so that you can prioritize obtaining and using the best during your gameplay.
Ranking all units in All Star Tower Defense X
All units in All Star Tower Defense X have been categorized into four tiers according to their utility and powers.
S tier
The S tier includes all the most effective units in All Star Tower Defense X. They can defeat the strongest waves with ease, provided that they are leveled up, upgraded, and assigned the best Traits. As expected, they are exceptionally rare, possessing low drop rates in Summon Banners and Trials.
Unit
Rarity
Availability
Spider Boss
Unbound
X Banner
Michishibo
Unbound
Y Banner
Magma Marine
Unbound
Trial Shop and Trial 2
Etri
Unbound
Trial Shop and Trial 1
Super Borul
5-star
Evolve Borul
Dark Wing
5-star
Summon Banners
Killer (Serious)
5-star
Evolve Killer
Ziek (Beast Giant)
5-star
Summon Banners
Venus
5-star
X Banner
Spade
5-star
Summon Banners
A tier
This tier features all the units that are slightly less effective than those in the S tier. Nonetheless, they are reliable units that can help you clear Trials and Expert difficulty stages if you deploy and upgrade them strategically.
Unit
Rarity
Availability
Killer
5-star
Summon Banners
Alligator
5-star
Summer Shop and Summer Raid
Blackstache
5-star
Summon Banners
King Kaoe
5-star
Summon Banners
Onwin
5-star
Summon Banners
Super God Koku
5-star
Evolve Super Koku
Zorro
5-star
Summon Banners
The Strongest One
5-star
Summon Banners
Whitestache
5-star
Summon Banners
Jin Sung
5-star
Summon Banners
Airren
5-star
Summon Banners
Silent-Swordsman
5-star
Fireworks (Limited-unit)
Ikki (Hollow)
5-star
Evolve Ikki (HalfMask)
Kujo
5-star
Infinite Mode - Void Bags
Xerxes
5-star
Ranked Shop
Slayer Mage
5-star
Y Banner
Shark Ninja
5-star
Fireworks
Mysterious X
5-star
Summon Banners
Shirtless Magician
5-star
Summon Banners
Xero
5-star
Summon Banners
Ikki (HalfMask)
4-star
Summon Banners
B tier
The B tier consists of those units that are selectively effective. They offer powerful team-up abilities, decent AoE skills, or decent support to DPS units. However, there are better alternatives available in the game.
Unit
Rarity
Availability
Explosion Artist
5-star
Summon Banners
Water Goddess
5-star
Dungeon Loot Bag
Nighty
5-star
Premium Capsule
Yuni
5-star
Summon Banners
Zaruto (Beast Cloak)
5-star
Evolve Zaruto (Sage)
Humble Swordsman (Selection)
4-star
Summon Banners
Anti Magician (Demon)
4-star
Evolve Anti Magician
Nezichi
4-star
Summon Banners
Mbappe (Copycat)
4-star
Summon Banners
Neymar (Trapper)
4-star
Summon Banners
Vegu (Mind)
4-star
Evolve Vegu
Super Koku
4-star
Summon Banners
Ramen Grill-Master
4-star
Summon Banners
Koro (Lobby)
4-star
Evolve Koro
Koku
3-star
Summon Banners
Ice Queen
3-star
Summon Banners
Janji
3-star
Summon Banners
C tier
Units in this tier are an afterthought. There are far superior alternatives to them in this Roblox experience. However, you must be familiar with their abilities, since they could be given to you during the "Random Units" Challenge.
Unit
Rarity
Availability
Zaruto (Sage)
4-star
Summon Banners
Gen
4-star
Summon Banners
Dual Servant
4-star
Summon Banners
Kosuke (TS)
4-star
Evolve Kosuke
Stampede
4-star
Summon Banners
Ruffy (Lobby)
4-star
Evolve Ruffy
Vegu
3-star
Summon Banners
Ruffy
3-star
Summon Banners
Koro
3-star
Summon Banners
Borul
3-star
Summon Banners
Zio Brundo
3-star
Summon Banners
Jon Jo
3-star
Summon Banners
Captain
3-star
Summon Banners
Kosuke
3-star
Summon Banners
Ikki (Early)
3-star
Summon Banners
Spirit Detective
3-star
Summon Banners
Uru
3-star
Summon Banners
Lami
3-star
Summon Banners
Humble Swordsman
3-star
Summon Banners
After getting the most powerful units, use Stat Dices and Trait Burners to give them the best stats and perks. Moreover, ascend or evolve them (if any) to improve their overall potential.
You can get more units by using Gems in the Summon Banners and by completing Trials and Dungeons.
What are Unbound units?
Unbound is the highest rarity in the game. Units belonging to this category are incredibly powerful, possessing attacks that inflict notable debuffs on enemies.
How can I ascend or evolve units?
You can ascend or evolve units by getting specific materials and currency. To check them, click the unit in the Loadout menu, and then select "Ascend" or "Evolve" below their image.
About the author
Spandan Chatterjee
Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.
Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.
In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.