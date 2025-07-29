All Star Tower Defense X tier list

Creating the ultimate team in All Star Tower Defense X requires knowledge of the best units. Each update brings more anime-inspired characters and their evolutions in the tower defense game, requiring you to adapt to the changing meta. This adaptability is crucial for both progressing in the Story as well as for completing tougher levels such as Trials and Dungeons.

This tier list ranks all the ASTDX units, so that you can prioritize obtaining and using the best during your gameplay.

Ranking all units in All Star Tower Defense X

All units in All Star Tower Defense X have been categorized into four tiers according to their utility and powers.

S tier

Spider Boss in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

The S tier includes all the most effective units in All Star Tower Defense X. They can defeat the strongest waves with ease, provided that they are leveled up, upgraded, and assigned the best Traits. As expected, they are exceptionally rare, possessing low drop rates in Summon Banners and Trials.

Unit Rarity Availability Spider Boss Unbound X Banner Michishibo Unbound Y Banner Magma Marine Unbound Trial Shop and Trial 2 Etri Unbound Trial Shop and Trial 1 Super Borul 5-star Evolve Borul Dark Wing 5-star Summon Banners Killer (Serious) 5-star Evolve Killer Ziek (Beast Giant) 5-star Summon Banners Venus 5-star X Banner Spade 5-star Summon Banners

A tier

Zorro in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

This tier features all the units that are slightly less effective than those in the S tier. Nonetheless, they are reliable units that can help you clear Trials and Expert difficulty stages if you deploy and upgrade them strategically.

Unit Rarity Availability Killer 5-star Summon Banners Alligator 5-star Summer Shop and Summer Raid Blackstache 5-star Summon Banners King Kaoe 5-star Summon Banners Onwin 5-star Summon Banners Super God Koku 5-star Evolve Super Koku Zorro 5-star Summon Banners The Strongest One 5-star Summon Banners Whitestache 5-star Summon Banners Jin Sung 5-star Summon Banners Airren 5-star Summon Banners Silent-Swordsman 5-star Fireworks (Limited-unit) Ikki (Hollow) 5-star Evolve Ikki (HalfMask) Kujo 5-star Infinite Mode - Void Bags Xerxes 5-star Ranked Shop Slayer Mage 5-star Y Banner Shark Ninja 5-star Fireworks Mysterious X 5-star Summon Banners Shirtless Magician 5-star Summon Banners Xero 5-star Summon Banners Ikki (HalfMask) 4-star Summon Banners

B tier

Explosion Artist in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

The B tier consists of those units that are selectively effective. They offer powerful team-up abilities, decent AoE skills, or decent support to DPS units. However, there are better alternatives available in the game.

Unit Rarity Availability Explosion Artist 5-star Summon Banners Water Goddess 5-star Dungeon Loot Bag Nighty 5-star Premium Capsule Yuni 5-star Summon Banners Zaruto (Beast Cloak) 5-star Evolve Zaruto (Sage) Humble Swordsman (Selection) 4-star Summon Banners Anti Magician (Demon) 4-star Evolve Anti Magician Nezichi 4-star Summon Banners Mbappe (Copycat) 4-star Summon Banners Neymar (Trapper) 4-star Summon Banners Vegu (Mind) 4-star Evolve Vegu Super Koku 4-star Summon Banners Ramen Grill-Master 4-star Summon Banners Koro (Lobby) 4-star Evolve Koro Koku 3-star Summon Banners Ice Queen 3-star Summon Banners Janji 3-star Summon Banners

C tier

Spirit Detective in All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

Units in this tier are an afterthought. There are far superior alternatives to them in this Roblox experience. However, you must be familiar with their abilities, since they could be given to you during the "Random Units" Challenge.

Unit Rarity Availability Zaruto (Sage) 4-star Summon Banners Gen 4-star Summon Banners Dual Servant 4-star Summon Banners Kosuke (TS) 4-star Evolve Kosuke Stampede 4-star Summon Banners Ruffy (Lobby) 4-star Evolve Ruffy Vegu 3-star Summon Banners Ruffy 3-star Summon Banners Koro 3-star Summon Banners Borul 3-star Summon Banners Zio Brundo 3-star Summon Banners Jon Jo 3-star Summon Banners Captain 3-star Summon Banners Kosuke 3-star Summon Banners Ikki (Early) 3-star Summon Banners Spirit Detective 3-star Summon Banners Uru 3-star Summon Banners Lami 3-star Summon Banners Humble Swordsman 3-star Summon Banners

After getting the most powerful units, use Stat Dices and Trait Burners to give them the best stats and perks. Moreover, ascend or evolve them (if any) to improve their overall potential.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

How do I get more units?

You can get more units by using Gems in the Summon Banners and by completing Trials and Dungeons.

What are Unbound units?

Unbound is the highest rarity in the game. Units belonging to this category are incredibly powerful, possessing attacks that inflict notable debuffs on enemies.

How can I ascend or evolve units?

You can ascend or evolve units by getting specific materials and currency. To check them, click the unit in the Loadout menu, and then select "Ascend" or "Evolve" below their image.

