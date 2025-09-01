All Steal a Brainrot items and how to get them

Items, also known as tools and gears, are a crucial component of Steal a Brainrot. They let you jump higher, move faster, and strategically attack other players. Each player receives a Tung Tung Bat at the beginning, while more items are available for purchase from the Shop. Additionally, you can use the auto-buy feature to immediately purchase desired items after spawning in the game.

Let's check all the items and their acquisition requirements in Steal a Brainrot.

List of all items in Roblox Steal a Brainrot

The Shop can be found in the middle of the map (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Brainrot, items can be obtained from the Coin Shop with Cash. The Slap, Speed Coil, and Trap are readily available to all players, but others need to be unlocked by reaching specific Rebirth levels.

Currently, there are 36 purchasable gears in the Coin Shop. Their names, prices, descriptions, and required number of Rebirths are provided below:

Item Cost Required Rebirth level Description Slap $500 N.A. An average hand to slap thieves and send them flying! Speed Coil $750 N.A. Zoom around the map with additional speed. Trap $1,000 N.A. Place traps that freeze thieves for 10 seconds. Iron Slap $2,500 Rebirth 1 Heavy iron slap that knocks players flying! Gravity Coil $3,000 Rebirth 1 Reduced gravity coil lets you jump extra high! Bee Launcher $10,000 Rebirth 1 Release bees to attack your opponent and invert their controls! Gold Slap $15,000 Rebirth 2 Powerful golden slap that knocks enemies farther back. Coil Combo $20,000 Rebirth 2 Speed and jump coil combined for a double boost. Rage Table $25,000 Rebirth 2 Throw a table to fling players and return your Brainrots Diamond Slap $50,000 Rebirth 3 Change up a diamond slap to knock others away. Grapple Hook $75,000 Rebirth 3 Swing across the map with speed! Taser Gun $100,000 Rebirth 3 Stun enemies with a taser to fling them and return your Brainrots. Emerald Slap 200,000 Rebirth 4 Gem-infused slap that sends enemies flying with extra force. Invisibility Cloak $300,000 Rebirth 4 Cloak yourself to vanish and sprint at super speed. Boogie Bomb $500,000 Rebirth 4 Throw this at thieves to make them dance! Ruby Slap $1,000,000 Rebirth 5 Ultimate ruby-powered slap sends enemies flying far. Medusa's Head $5,000,000 Rebirth 5 Turn enemies into stone and recover stolen Brainrots. Dark Matter Slap $1,500,000 Rebirth 6 Send enemies flying with the power of dark matter. Web Slinger $2,000,000 Rebirth 6 Send enemies flying with the power of dark matter. Flame Slap $2,500,000 Rebirth 7 Burn your enemies while sending them flying. Quantum Cloner $3,000,000 Rebirth 7 Clone yourself and use this tool as a decoy or for other reasons. All Seeing Sentry $5,000,000 Rebirth 7 Use this sentry turret as means of automated protection for you and your items. Nuclear Slap $6,000,000 Rebirth 8 A radioactive slap that explodes with nuclear force. Rainbowrath Sword $10,000,000 Rebirth 8 It may shine like a rainbow, but it strikes like thunder. Galaxy Slap $15,000,000 Rebirth 9 Slap on every hit with star power. Cosmic blasts on every hit. Laser Cape $20,000,000 Rebirth 9 Puts on cape. Shoots laser from eyes. Totally normal. Glitched Slap $25,000,000 Rebirth 10 Corrupt reality. Unleash chaotic glitches with every step. Body Swap Potion $50,000,000 Rebirth 10 Switch souls. Trade bodies and confuse your foes. Splatter Slap $75,000,000 Rebirth 11 Slap. Splash. Style. Paintball Gun $100,000,000 Rebirth 11 A colorful weapon for playful defense and friendly battles. Heart Balloon $150,000,000 Rebirth 12 Press and hold to inflate the balloon and float higher in the sky. Magnet $200,000,000 Rebirth 12 Use a magnetic force to throw your enemies off or to help your allies! Megaphone $250,000,000 Rebirth 13 Jumpscare other players and ragdoll them! BeeHive $300,000,000 Rebirth 13 Summon bees for extra defense Gummy Bear $400,000,000 Rebirth 14 Slap other players with a gummy bear, freezing them inside one on impact! Subspace Mine $500,000,000 Rebirth 14 Hide these around our base for extra defense on your best Brainrots! Place a max of 2 at once.

Although it is possible to buy any item, it disappears from your inventory after you leave the game. To auto-buy gears after spawning, open the Coin Shop and then check the box next to the item's name. Do note that you must have the required Cash in your account to purchase the item each time.

For each Rebirth level, you'll need Cash as well as particular characters in your base. Find out all the requirements in our Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide.

Best items and their uses in Steal a Brainrot

The All Seeing Turret (Image via Roblox)

Below are some of the best in-game items. Strategically use them to outthink players before swiping their Brainrots.

Coil Combo : This item lets you jump higher and run faster. Thus, it is effective for catching up with the players trying to steal your characters.

: This item lets you jump higher and run faster. Thus, it is effective for catching up with the players trying to steal your characters. Invisibility Cloak : The only item lets you become invisible. Equip it, sneakily enter a target's base, and then steal their characters from under their nose.

: The only item lets you become invisible. Equip it, sneakily enter a target's base, and then steal their characters from under their nose. All Seeing Turret : This turret is functional for 60 seconds. When placed anywhere on the map, it shoots players in its range, causing them to respawn.

: This turret is functional for 60 seconds. When placed anywhere on the map, it shoots players in its range, causing them to respawn. Body Swap Potion : When the target is in their base, you can use the Body Swap Potion to switch positions on the map. This item is costly but extremely useful for stealing.

: When the target is in their base, you can use the Body Swap Potion to switch positions on the map. This item is costly but extremely useful for stealing. Subspace Mine: Plant them in your base, close to your most valuable Brainrots. Any player who triggers the mine will get blown away and respawn.

It is possible to use items successively. For instance, you can use the Medusa's Head to freeze a player and then hit them with the Rainbowrath Sword to send them flying.

Also check: All Mutations and their effects in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is the Tung Tung Bat free?

Yes, the Tung Tung Bat is given for free to all players.

How many items can be purchased at a time?

You can buy any number of items in the game.

Are items removed from the inventory after a player restarts the game?

Yes, a player loses all their purchased items after they quit or restart the experience.

