All Steal a Brainrot items and how to get them

Items, also known as tools and gears, are a crucial component of Steal a Brainrot. They let you jump higher, move faster, and strategically attack other players. Each player receives a Tung Tung Bat at the beginning, while more items are available for purchase from the Shop. Additionally, you can use the auto-buy feature to immediately purchase desired items after spawning in the game.
Let's check all the items and their acquisition requirements in Steal a Brainrot.
List of all items in Roblox Steal a Brainrot
In Steal a Brainrot, items can be obtained from the Coin Shop with Cash. The Slap, Speed Coil, and Trap are readily available to all players, but others need to be unlocked by reaching specific Rebirth levels.
Currently, there are 36 purchasable gears in the Coin Shop. Their names, prices, descriptions, and required number of Rebirths are provided below:
Item
Cost
Required Rebirth level
Description
Slap
$500
N.A.
An average hand to slap thieves and send them flying!
Speed Coil
$750
N.A.
Zoom around the map with additional speed.
Trap
$1,000
N.A.
Place traps that freeze thieves for 10 seconds.
Iron Slap
$2,500
Rebirth 1
Heavy iron slap that knocks players flying!
Gravity Coil
$3,000
Rebirth 1
Reduced gravity coil lets you jump extra high!
Bee Launcher
$10,000
Rebirth 1
Release bees to attack your opponent and invert their controls!
Gold Slap
$15,000
Rebirth 2
Powerful golden slap that knocks enemies farther back.
Coil Combo
$20,000
Rebirth 2
Speed and jump coil combined for a double boost.
Rage Table
$25,000
Rebirth 2
Throw a table to fling players and return your Brainrots
Diamond Slap
$50,000
Rebirth 3
Change up a diamond slap to knock others away.
Grapple Hook
$75,000
Rebirth 3
Swing across the map with speed!
Taser Gun
$100,000
Rebirth 3
Stun enemies with a taser to fling them and return your Brainrots.
Emerald Slap
200,000
Rebirth 4
Gem-infused slap that sends enemies flying with extra force.
Invisibility Cloak
$300,000
Rebirth 4
Cloak yourself to vanish and sprint at super speed.
Dark Matter Slap
$1,500,000
Rebirth 6
Send enemies flying with the power of dark matter.
Web Slinger
$2,000,000
Rebirth 6
Send enemies flying with the power of dark matter.
Flame Slap
$2,500,000
Rebirth 7
Burn your enemies while sending them flying.
Quantum Cloner
$3,000,000
Rebirth 7
Clone yourself and use this tool as a decoy or for other reasons.
All Seeing Sentry
$5,000,000
Rebirth 7
Use this sentry turret as means of automated protection for you and your items.
Nuclear Slap
$6,000,000
Rebirth 8
A radioactive slap that explodes with nuclear force.
Rainbowrath Sword
$10,000,000
Rebirth 8
It may shine like a rainbow, but it strikes like thunder.
Galaxy Slap
$15,000,000
Rebirth 9
Slap on every hit with star power. Cosmic blasts on every hit.
Laser Cape
$20,000,000
Rebirth 9
Puts on cape. Shoots laser from eyes. Totally normal.
Glitched Slap
$25,000,000
Rebirth 10
Corrupt reality. Unleash chaotic glitches with every step.
Body Swap Potion
$50,000,000
Rebirth 10
Switch souls. Trade bodies and confuse your foes.
Splatter Slap
$75,000,000
Rebirth 11
Slap. Splash. Style.
Paintball Gun
$100,000,000
Rebirth 11
A colorful weapon for playful defense and friendly battles.
Heart Balloon
$150,000,000
Rebirth 12
Press and hold to inflate the balloon and float higher in the sky.
Magnet
$200,000,000
Rebirth 12
Use a magnetic force to throw your enemies off or to help your allies!
Megaphone
$250,000,000
Rebirth 13
Jumpscare other players and ragdoll them!
BeeHive
$300,000,000
Rebirth 13
Summon bees for extra defense
Gummy Bear
$400,000,000
Rebirth 14
Slap other players with a gummy bear, freezing them inside one on impact!
Subspace Mine
$500,000,000
Rebirth 14
Hide these around our base for extra defense on your best Brainrots! Place a max of 2 at once.
Although it is possible to buy any item, it disappears from your inventory after you leave the game. To auto-buy gears after spawning, open the Coin Shop and then check the box next to the item's name. Do note that you must have the required Cash in your account to purchase the item each time.
For each Rebirth level, you'll need Cash as well as particular characters in your base. Find out all the requirements in our Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide.
Best items and their uses in Steal a Brainrot
Below are some of the best in-game items. Strategically use them to outthink players before swiping their Brainrots.
Coil Combo: This item lets you jump higher and run faster. Thus, it is effective for catching up with the players trying to steal your characters.
Invisibility Cloak: The only item lets you become invisible. Equip it, sneakily enter a target's base, and then steal their characters from under their nose.
All Seeing Turret: This turret is functional for 60 seconds. When placed anywhere on the map, it shoots players in its range, causing them to respawn.
Body Swap Potion: When the target is in their base, you can use the Body Swap Potion to switch positions on the map. This item is costly but extremely useful for stealing.
Subspace Mine: Plant them in your base, close to your most valuable Brainrots. Any player who triggers the mine will get blown away and respawn.
It is possible to use items successively. For instance, you can use the Medusa's Head to freeze a player and then hit them with the Rainbowrath Sword to send them flying.
Yes, the Tung Tung Bat is given for free to all players.
How many items can be purchased at a time?
You can buy any number of items in the game.
Are items removed from the inventory after a player restarts the game?
Yes, a player loses all their purchased items after they quit or restart the experience.
