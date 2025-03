All The Hunt: Mega Edition Badges and how to get them

The Hunt: Mega Edition is finally out as players have started grinding for the tokens already. This event takes place in 25 prominent experiences on Roblox, which means there are a bunch of unlockables for you. As you keep on progressing in the event, new Badges will unlock and add up to your collection.

It is natural to get curious about all the Badges that you can acquire from The Hunt: Mega Edition event. To help ease that curiosity, here's a list of all the Badges.

How to get all the Badges in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Acquire tokens and complete quests to unlock tokens (Image via Roblox)

The following is a list of all the 44 unlockable Badges in this Roblox event.

Note: The requirements to unlock a majority of Badges haven't been discovered yet. However, we will keep updating them as soon as we find out.

The Hunt: Mega Edition

How to get: Join the event for the first time.

Blanc Knowledge Visor

How to get: Acquire 3 tokens

Blanc Hexrow Mantle

How to get: Acquire 7 tokens

Blanc Fractal Wings

How to get: Acquire 12 tokens

Blanc Antlers

How to get: Acquire 18 tokens

Blanc Techpack

How to get: Acquire 25 tokens

Visor of Computable Knowledge

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Hexrow Mantle

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Fractal Wings

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Droid Antenna Antlers

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Omni Techpack

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Noir Knowledge Visor

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Noir Hexrow Mantle

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Noir Geo Wings

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Noir Antlers

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Noir Techpack

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 17

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Visor of Quantifiable Knowledge

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Enigmatic Hexrow

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Geo Wings

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Droid Satellite Antlers

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Nova Techpack

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 23

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 24

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 25

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 26

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Node Rabbit Ears

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Node Armor Pauldrons

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Corrupt Tee Vee

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Light Edge Sword

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Cape of Fragmentation

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Neonoval Rabbit Ears

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Neonoval Armor Pauldrons

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Mecha Mr. Robot

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Gilded Edge Sword

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Cape of Refraction

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Spiral Horns of the Admin

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Spiral Horns of the Developer

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Spiral Horns of the Influencer

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 40

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 41

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 42

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 43

How to get: Yet to be discovered

Badge 44

How to get: Yet to be discovered

FAQs

How many tokens are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

There are a total of 44 Badges that you can unlock in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to earn tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition tokens?

You can earn tokens by completing quests in the various experiences.

Where to track my tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

You can track your tokens by clicking on the "Track" button in the event.

