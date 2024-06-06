All the ways to change into the Ghoul Race in Blox Fruits

Of the many races featured in Blox Fruits, the Ghouls Race is one of the most unique options in the game. As a nocturnal race, Ghouls enjoy a variety of boosts and bonuses at night, which include better mobility, higher combo potential, and improved combat effectiveness. The Ghoul race can be obtained through an associated questline, making it and the Cyborg race unique cases among the other playable ones.

Looking for a way to change into the Ghoul Race? Here’s how you can become one in Blox Fruits quickly and without much effort.

An overview of the Ghoul Race in Blox Fruits

A newly transformed Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Koopekool on YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, Ghouls are a nocturnal race, meaning they are at their strongest at night. Their health regeneration and mobility speed receive a notable buff after the day ends. Moreover, they can absorb other players’ HP pool to boost their regenerative powers even further, giving the race a level of sustain rarely seen in others.

Trending

Ghouls also boast high defense and damage output that is not time-dependent. Since they lose their nighttime bonuses during the day, their effectiveness is noticeably hindered. Because of this, Ghouls are closer to a jack-of-all-trades that can perform well in every department without excelling in anything.

The Ghoul Race can be divided into four stages, with each stage having a different method of acquisition. Categorized into V1, V2, V3, and V4, each evolution is more powerful than the last, bringing supremely effective perks and abilities into the mix.

Also read: How to get Electric Claw in Blox Fruits

Transforming into a Ghoul in Blox Fruits

Transforming into the first version of the Ghoul Race in Blox Fruits is fairly simple. Getting to the fourth stage, however, is rather lengthy and difficult. Despite the somewhat tedious grind involved in this, the results are very much worth the effort.

V1

Approaching Experimic to transform into a Ghoul (Image via Roblox || Koopekool on YouTube)

V1 is the first form of Ghouls, and obtaining this requires you to complete a short questline. First, collect 100 Ectoplasm and a Hellfire Torch, both of which can be obtained by defeating NPCs at the Cursed Ship, Haunted Shipwreck, or the raid boss Cursed Captain.

Once you have these items, navigate the Cursed Ship and find the NPC Experimic inside the kitchen. Talk to the NPC to hand the items over and transform into a Ghoul.

V2

Accepting the Alchemist's quest (Image via Roblox || Koopekool on YouTube)

Transforming into a V2 Ghoul requires you to complete the Alchemist’s quest. Here are the prerequisites to fulfill to access the mission:

Complete the Colosseum Quest.

Collect 500,000 Beli.

Achieve level 850 or higher

With these prerequisites fulfilled, speak to the Alchemist in the Green Zone, located in the Second Sea. This NPC will task you with finding Red, Blue, and Yellow flowers. Try not to die while doing so, as death will remove the flowers from your inventory, effectively resetting your progress.

The Red flower can be found in the Green Zone during the day, while the Blue flower will only appear at night. For the Yellow flower, you must kill an NPC in the Second Sea to have a chance at receiving it. Enemies count, so consider farming enemy kills in the area to see if they drop the flower.

Turn the three flowers over to the Alchemist and pay them the required amount to transform into a V2 Ghoul.

V3

Approaching Arowe for the V3 transformation (Image via Roblox || Koopekool on YouTube)

You can morph into a V3 Ghoul by completing Arowe’s Quest, which requires you to kill five players in the Second Sea. You don’t have to find unique players; killing the same player five times counts as progress for the quest. Consider asking a friend for help with this quest and have an easier time completing it.

V4

Interacting with the Mysterious Force (Image via Roblox || Koopekool on YouTube)

Lastly, you can become a V4 Ghoul by completing the puzzle at the Temple of Time and beating the Trial of Carnage. The prerequisites for the Temple of Time puzzle are as follows:

Complete the Sealed King quest.

Be level 1,500 or higher.

Find the tallest mountain on Mirage Island.

Have a Mirror Fractal in your inventory.

The Trial of Carnage requires you to defeat all enemy waves in a minute or less. Of course, this is no small feat as it pits you against Ancient undead enemies, who are formidable all on their own. You may face up to four waves of these enemies, so consider maximizing your DPS through Legendary fruits and weapons. If you die during the trial, you can only begin it again during the full moon.

Upon completing the trial, you will unlock the fourth and final transformation for the Ghoul race. This will increase your base stats and give you access to various skills, such as Domain Expansion and Blood Siphon.

Also read: How to get Observation Haki in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How do I get the Ghoul race in Blox Fruits?

You can become a Ghoul by offering 100 Ectoplasm and a Hellfire torch to the NPC Experimic in the Cursed Ship.

What level should I be to unlock the V2 Ghoul transformation in Blox Fruits?

You must be at least level 850 to complete the Alchemist’s Quest and unlock the V2 Ghoul transformation.

Where is the Trial of Carnage for the V4 Ghoul transformation in Blox Fruits?

The Trial of Carnage can be initiated at the Temple of Time, which can be found by talking to the Mysterious Force NPC atop the Great Tree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback