How to get Electric Claw in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is a well-known Roblox experience based on the popular anime and manga series, One Piece. It is an open-world adventure where you can explore islands, master different weapons and fighting styles, and find the titular Fruits. Some of the most powerful abilities in the game have lengthy quests and prerequisites attached to them. The Electric Claw stands as a notable exception, being one of the most coveted skill sets that is fairly simple to acquire.

If you're curious about the acquisition process for the powerful upgrade to the Electric fighting style, read on to learn all about the Electric Claw in Blox Fruits.

Obtaining the Electric Claw in Blox Fruits

Talking to Previous Hero NPC (Image via Roblox || Axiore on YouTube)

Getting the Electric Claw is a three-step process that takes just a few minutes to complete. Note that this is best done with an intermediate or advanced character. The coveted Claw requires you to have plenty of in-game money and mastery in its previous form, the Electric fighting style.

So, before setting out to get the Electric Claw, gain 400 mastery with the Electric style and collect 3,000,000 Beli and 5,000 Fragments. If you don’t fulfil these prerequisites, the quest-giver for the Claw will turn you away.

With these requirements fulfilled, follow the steps listed below to get your hands on the ability set.

Step 1: Find Previous Hero in the Third Sea

Previous Hero is an NPC located at the Third Sea, who is fairly easy to spot. You can find him standing underneath the arches close to the Floating Turtle. Approach him and interact with him to begin the quest.

Step 2: Complete Previous Hero’s quest

Previous Hero’s quest requires you to get to the Mansion in 30 seconds or less. The easiest way to do so is to set your Spawn Point next to the Mansion. Hit the Home button the moment the quest begins to finish in less than 10 seconds.

Step 3: Return to Previous Hero for the ability

Getting the Electric Claws fighting style (Image via Roblox || Axiore on YouTube)

Now, go back to Previous Hero and pay him the 3,000,000 Beli and 5,000 Fragments you collected as a prerequisite for the Electric Claw. The NPC will equip the fighting style for you, giving you access to the newly upgraded moveset and all the skills that come with it.

If you happen to switch to a different style later on, Previous Hero will re-equip it for you without charging anything.

Also read: 10 best fruits toe get in Roblox Blox Fruits

An overview of the Electric Claw in Blox Fruits

Official Blox Fruits cover art (Image via Roblox)

Electric Claw is an evolution of the basic Electric fighting style. Its attacks are fast, easy to connect, and difficult to punish, making it an excellent PvP and PvE option. Players can use it as a universal damage dealer, as even Rubber-type users can’t nullify its attacks.

This fighting style comes with three unique skills: Electric Rampage, Lightning Thrust, and Thunderclap and Flash. These skills are all easy to land and have high stunning capabilities, making them excellent for catching users off-guard. Moreover, their range is quite high as well, which gives it great medium-range sniping potential.

Consider combining this fighting style with the Buddha Fruit for the best results.

Also read: Demon Piece: A Beginner's Guide

FAQs

What are the requirements for unlocking the Electric Claw in Blox Fruits?

The Electric Claw requires you to have 400 mastery points in the Electric fighting style, 3 million Beli, and 5,000 fragments to unlock it.

What is the best Electric Claw skill in Blox Fruits?

The best Electric Claw skill is the Lightning Thrust, which features incredible range and can deal plenty of damage without any additional setups.

Which fruit is the best for the Electric Claw in Blox Fruits?

The Buddha fruit is the best option for Electric Claw because of its high basic attack speed and the ability to rapidly stack damage onto the opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback