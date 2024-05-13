How to get Observation Haki in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience, you will constantly face new, powerful enemies. Each foe dishes out heavy damage and can soak up more of your hits than the last, which makes it important to avoid them later in the game. For this, you can activate an ability called Instinct, otherwise known in the player base as Observation Haki.

This ability is a game-changer. It allows you to dodge all incoming attacks, improves your ability to spot enemies, and gives you X-ray vision.

That said, this guide explains how to unlock Observation Haki as early as possible with minimal effort.

Requirements for unlocking Observation Haki in Blox Fruits

Before you begin the process of unlocking the Instinct ability, there are a few prerequisites that must be fulfilled, which means that you can’t get it within the first few minutes of starting the game.

Here’s what you need to do:

Be level 300 or higher.

Defeat Saber Expert in the Jungle area.

Have 750,000 Beli to spend.

Defeating the Saber Expert boss requires you to work around his fast attacks and HP regeneration. If your damage is too low, you will not be able to stop his health pool from refilling completely. Thus, we recommend being around level 320 to comfortably kill the boss, with 300 being the minimum.

Watch out for his red slash attack, a devastating hit that can take massive chunks of your health. Dash around the attack to avoid it and continue striking the boss until his HP drops to zero.

Acquiring Observation Haki

Go to the First Sea and head towards the Upper Skylands. Work your way to the top of the temple-like structure, which is visible from any spot in the area. The temple is close to the Thunder God boss.

The Instinct Teacher should be standing at the top of the temple and will check your character for the prerequisites. If you have them fulfilled, they will sell you the Instinct ability for 750,000 Beli.

How to level up Observation Haki

Observation Haki can be leveled up just like any other ability in the game, which is by using it in combat. The ability allows you to dodge enemy attacks, so you can rush into combat and activate it using the E or K keys on your keyboard. Time your button presses to get one experience point per dodge.

Enemies, such as monkeys, that attack many times in a short period, are particularly useful for leveling up your Observation Haki ability.

FAQ

What is Observation Haki in Blox Fruits?

Observation Haki is an unlockable ability that allows the user to dodge incoming enemy attacks, see through walls, spot enemies from a distance, and view enemy stats.

Where can I find the Observation Haki Teacher in Blox Fruits?

Instinct Teacher, the NPC that sells the Observation Haki ability, can be found atop the temple in Upper Skylands, located in the First Sea.

How much does it cost to get Observation Haki in Blox Fruits?

It costs 750,000 Beli to unlock Observation Haki in Blox Fruits.

