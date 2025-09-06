Clean a House is a cleaning simulation by cakehunterman that requires players to clean and renovate houses to earn cash. In the latest update, you can also hire workers to work for you; they earn money even when you are offline. With this update, players can not only focus on upgrading their plot but can also earn money.

This article is a comprehensive guide on all the workers in the latest update of Clean a House, along with their features.

All Workers in Clean a House

You can choose any three hired workers at once to earn money. (Image via Roblox)

With this update, Clean a House featured four Workers in the game. They are the Sweeper, the Pest Control, the Washer, and the Painter. All of these workers earn players cash when they are offline, making it easier to level up and be rich.

The Sweeper cleans the floor of any spillage and also cleans broken debris. He generates $3 per second in-game as well as offline. The Sweeper is the slowest worker with 0.25x speed, and he is also the one who earns the least amount of money. Players can purchase the Sweeper with 5,000 boodles.

To provide an overview of this Roblox experience, players are assigned missions to clean their houses on their plots, both internally and externally. This includes brooming, killing rats, installing new furniture, replacing broken doors and windows, cleaning dirty houses using water, and painting them. Although a calming experience, it would often take up a lot of time, especially with larger plots.

With this update, the developers have introduced Workers to tackle this problem. Clean a House now offers four types of Workers. This feature will not only give you more flexibility but also cash. Cash is the most important part of this game, since it's the only way to get on the leaderboard. Hence, this update will be beneficial for players.

Equipment in Clean a House

You can upgrade your weapons from the Shop. (Image via Roblox)

Broom : The broom is the first equipment that you will use after spawning in the game. It is used to clean debris and spillage.

: The broom is the first equipment that you will use after spawning in the game. It is used to clean debris and spillage. Hammar : The hammar is the second equipment that a player gets for free after spawning and is used to break windows and kill rats.

: The hammar is the second equipment that a player gets for free after spawning and is used to break windows and kill rats. Brush : The brush is the first item you must buy from the shop. It costs 1000 boodles and is used for cleaning cobwebs.

: The brush is the first item you must buy from the shop. It costs 1000 boodles and is used for cleaning cobwebs. Pressure Washer : This item can be purchased for 5,000 boodles and is used to clean the dirt off houses.

: This item can be purchased for 5,000 boodles and is used to clean the dirt off houses. Paint Bucket : This item can be purchased for 15,000 boodles from the shop and is used to paint houses.

: This item can be purchased for 15,000 boodles from the shop and is used to paint houses. Vacuum: The Vacuum is an upgraded version of the broom, which cleans more efficiently and costs 30,000 boodles.

FAQs on Workers in Clean a House

Which is the cheapest worker in this title?

The Sweeper is the cheapest worker in this game, costing only 5,000 boodles.

Which is the most expensive worker in this title?

The Painter is the most expensive worker in this game, costing 250,000 boodles.

How to hire workers?

Head to the Workers option on the left side of your screen, marked with a yellow star, to hire workers.

