Fish It!: A beginner's guide

Fish It! is a fishing simulator by Fish Atelier, where players can catch a wide variety of fish among numerous islands. This Roblox experience, although confusing at first, features simple mechanics, making it easily playable for beginners. The winner in this title is determined by the number of fish caught and their rarity.

With more than six islands to explore, players can travel into the open sea in hopes of catching rare and legendary fish as well. Your ultimate aim is to become the best fisherman in the game with the most money and the rarest of fish in your inventory.

Here's a comprehensive guide to playing Fish It!, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of the game.

Getting started in Fish It! - An overview

Most Rods and Baits give players boosts and traits that enhance their experience. (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Fish It!, you will be spawned on Stingray Shores, commonly known as Fisherman Island, which is the starter island where players learn the basics, starting from fishing to its equipment. The first step is to equip a rod to go fishing. The game assigns quests to you via an NPC, and the first quest given to a player is to catch any two fish.

To catch a fish, you must equip the fishing rod from the bottom of your screen and head to the pier, which will be marked by a green arrow. To start fishing, hold the left mouse button and fill up the luck meter. Players have the chance of getting rare fish when the luck meter hits perfect or amazing, so aim and lock into the meter accordingly.

After finishing the first quest, you can sell your catch in the shop and buy new rods and baits with it. Every fishing rod and bobber has traits that help players while fishing. You can travel to various islands using boats and catch a diverse range of fish, adding them to your collection.

Gameplay element

Fishes are categorized into Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Special. (Image via Roblox)

Quests: You will be given quests from the first time you enter a game. Quests will not only earn you a decent amount of cash, but will also increase your levels.

You will be given quests from the first time you enter a game. Quests will not only earn you a decent amount of cash, but will also increase your levels. Index: Through this option, players can view their collection of fish caught in the game. In the Index, you can scroll through every fish with their class and the location where you have caught them with this option.

Through this option, players can view their collection of fish caught in the game. In the Index, you can scroll through every fish with their class and the location where you have caught them with this option. Islands: There are a total of eight islands in this game, namely Fisherman Island, Kohana Island, Kohana Volcano, Coral Reef Island, Esoteric Depths, Tropical Grove Island, Crater Island, and Lost Isle. The Open Ocean also serves as a place to hunt various types of fish that can't be found on any islands.

There are a total of eight islands in this game, namely Fisherman Island, Kohana Island, Kohana Volcano, Coral Reef Island, Esoteric Depths, Tropical Grove Island, Crater Island, and Lost Isle. The Open Ocean also serves as a place to hunt various types of fish that can't be found on any islands. Fishes: With fish as the main focus of Fish It!, it has not compromised on the experience. This title offers 112 types of fish across islands. There are five classes of fish, namely Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Special. The higher the tier, the more cash it will fetch.

With fish as the main focus of Fish It!, it has not compromised on the experience. This title offers 112 types of fish across islands. There are five classes of fish, namely Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, or Special. The higher the tier, the more cash it will fetch. Fishing Rods: Fishing Rods are the most crucial equipment, along with bobbers, that you need to catch fish. Fish It! offers a wide range of rods that give players traits like Luck, Speed, and Weight. These rods can be classified into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic.

Fishing Rods are the most crucial equipment, along with bobbers, that you need to catch fish. Fish It! offers a wide range of rods that give players traits like Luck, Speed, and Weight. These rods can be classified into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. Bobbers: Bobbers can be purchased at the bait shop in-game and help attract fish. The higher the tier of the bait, the rarer the fish it will attract. You can increase your Luck, Bonus XP, Mutation, and Shiny Chance by buying them.

Bobbers can be purchased at the bait shop in-game and help attract fish. The higher the tier of the bait, the rarer the fish it will attract. You can increase your Luck, Bonus XP, Mutation, and Shiny Chance by buying them. Boats: You must purchase a boat to travel the seas and to other islands in Fish It! There are 11 types of vessels players can enjoy in the title, with their classes ranging from Common to Exclusive. You can purchase a boat by walking to the NPC near the pier.

FAQs on Fish It!

Which is the best Fishing Rod in the game?

The Astral Rod is the best Fishing Rod in the game, with 350% Luck, 43% Speed, and 350.000kg Weight.

Which is the best Bobbler in the game?

The Aether Bait is the best free Bobbler in the game a Luck of 240%, a Mutation Chance of 20%, and a Shiny Chance of 20%.

Which is the boat in the game?

The Cruiser Boat costs 250,000 Coins and is the best boat in the game.

