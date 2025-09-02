Clean a House: A beginner's guide

Clean a House is a cleaning simulation by cakehunterman where you need to clean and renovate houses to earn cash in the game. This title provides players with a relaxing experience where they earn money to become the richest and highest-rated renovator. This title will provide you with a plot, which will be your workspace. All the customers will come to you with their requests here.

In the latest update, you can also hire workers to work for you; they farm cash even when you are offline. This article is a detailed beginner's guide on the basics of Clean a House and the gameplay elements you must know to enjoy it to the fullest.

Getting started in Clean a House: An overview.

You can buy equipment from the shop to open quests and earn more. (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game, you will be spawned on a large expanse of field, where you will be assigned one plot each. It is in this plot that players would get missions and requests to earn money. Clean a House will provide you with a small tutorial when starting the game. The first quest will have three objectives: Cleaning the floor, killing the rats, and replacing windows. After you clean a house, the customer will rate your skills and pay you.

As you earn money, new equipment can be unlocked. The first one you purchase is a brush to clean cobwebs. A list will appear on the right side of the screen stating the objectives that must be completed for a particular customer. After you are done cleaning a house, click the finish button for the next customer.

Gameplay elements

You can now choose up to four workers to work under you. (Image via Roblox)

Leadership: The game features three different leadership boards. The first one, on the right side of the screen, shows players with the most boodles and rating who are playing with you on a server. The second one shows the highest-rated players of all time. The last one shows the richest players of all time. Workers: With this new update, players can hire four types of workers: Sweeper, Pest Control, Washer, and Painter. The Sweeper cleans the floor, the Pest Control kills the rats, the Washer cleans the house with water, and the Painter paints houses. Once hired, these workers would continue to make money for you when you are offline. The Sweeper earns you the least amount of money, while the Painter earns the most. Equipment: You can buy and upgrade your equipment from the shop provided in your plot. This shop provides players with two options: furniture and Items. Not only can you buy furniture for the customers from here, but also buy equipment to progress in the game. Upgrade: You can upgrade your plot from a small plot to a medium plot by clicking on the Upgrade option provided on the left side of the screen. Players need to have 25,000 boodles (in-game currency) and 10 houses washed to upgrade.

FAQs on Clean a House

Can I PVP players in Clean a House?

Yes, players can engage in combat by equipping the hammer and throwing players off the island.

How much time does it take to clean one house?

Cleaning a house can take anywhere from two to five minutes.

Will the workers earn money when I am offline?

Yes, your hired workers continue to farm money when you are away.

