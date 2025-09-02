Morph Tower: A beginner's guide

Morph Tower is a game developed by High Tower in which players must either hide or hunt. The hunting team is equipped with a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) to eliminate players, while the hiding squad must survive until the end of a round. This survival-strategy game features three main maps, each with engaging terrain.

Here's a comprehensive guide to playing Morph Tower, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of the game.

Getting started in Morph Tower - An overview

You can spectate other players while hiding (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Morph Tower, you will spawn on an island alongside others. The game randomly assigns you to one of two roles: Hider or Seeker. Hiders must hide from Seekers by blending into walls and objects.

While it may seem easy on large maps with lots of objects to morph into and lots of corners to hide in, Seekers are vigilant, constantly scanning for suspicious locations, movements, and unusual spots. Armed with an RPG, they are always on the prowl.

Leadership on the map is determined by the amount of in-game currency a player has, which can be earned by surviving. Hiders receive 10 coins for every 15 seconds they remain undetected. Seekers gain five coins for hitting players on the first shot and 30 coins for killing them on the second.

Gameplay elements

When hiding as props, you will earn coins at regular intervals (Image via Roblox)

Morph Tower offers a playful twist on the classic hide-and-seek concept. It features numerous in-game activities and toggles that allow you to disrupt others’ progress. However, these toggles are not free and must be purchased with Robux, with some of them being single-use options.

Here's a breakdown of these elements:

You can get the Admin Commands in the game for 599 Robux, and the option can be found on the right side of the screen when you join a match.

With the Slap Hand option, you can push players slightly when climbing or going through corners. You can purchase it for 29 Robux for one round.

With the Shrink option, you can shrink a player's size, restricting their movements. It can be bought for 35 Robux.

With the Kill All option, you can kill the opponent team in the match.

With the Reveal option, you can see all the players who are hiding. This tool is useful for Seekers, and can be bought for 29 Robux.

Hiders can troll other players with options like Kill, Ban, Freeze, Kick, Fling, Explode, and Fire.

FAQs on Morph Tower

Can I play Morph Tower for free?

Yes, this title, like any other Roblox experience, is free. However, it has many in-game purchases.

What can I do with the coins earned in matches?

Coins earned in matches can be used to buy better RPGs.

How many maps can I play in this game?

You can enjoy three maps in this game.

