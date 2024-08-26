Anime Defenders: Athenyx Realm Guide

Anime Defenders' latest and biggest update has introduced a new world called Athenyx Realm. In this realm, you can bring up to three units from the main world and test their strength in new challenges. Besides completing quests and challenges, you can progress the Athenyx Battlepass filled with new items for you to collect. As usual, it is on you to figure out what these items do.

To help you with this, we have created this Athenyx Realm guide for you to learn more about this realm and understand its basics.

Everything you need to know about Athenyx Realm in Anime Defenders

Pick three units before entering the Athenyx Realm (Image via Roblox)

First of all, it should be noted that you must be on level 30 or beyond to access Athenyx Realm. Before entering, you will be given a prompt to equip three units. It is recommended to have at least one Ground unit in your team. That's because the latest update has introduced a new enemy type called Burrow units, which can only be detected by your Ground units.

Once you are inside the Athenyx Realm, you can't simply exit from there; you will need an Athenyx Key to do so. Usually, this key randomly drops anywhere in the Athenyx Realm, so be careful when it spawns. Apart from this, if you want to take your Realm units to the real world, start searching for an Athenyx Tether. This item is needed to carry your characters earned in the Athenyx Realm to the main world.

Complete challenges to earn rewards (Image via VANILLA)

Athenyx Realm in Anime Defenders offers a plethora of new challenges to beat. For instance, you can now participate in these six new Challenge game modes:

Spirits and Traits Disabled

One Unit only

Far Units only

Close Units only

Boss only

Split enemies

You can complete any of the above challenges to win precious rewards. New stories are also introduced as you can fight on six new maps in Athenyx Realm. Besides this, there's an Infinite Mode with a leaderboard where you can showcase your skills.

Athenyx's Battlepass

Battlepass resets once you have completed it (Image via Roblox)

There is a free and a premium Battlepass to complete in Athenyx Realm. There are 25 tiers in the Battlepass and they contain the following items:

Solar Token : Summon characters from the Trial of Radiance Banner

: Summon characters from the Trial of Radiance Banner Aqua Token : Summon characters from the Trial of Neptune Banner

: Summon characters from the Trial of Neptune Banner Flame Token : Summon characters from the Trial of Zen Banner

: Summon characters from the Trial of Zen Banner Wave Jumper : Skip a wave in Challenges, Infinite Mode, and Raids

: Skip a wave in Challenges, Infinite Mode, and Raids Portal Hardener : Retry is a portal that you failed to beat on the first attempt

: Retry is a portal that you failed to beat on the first attempt Limit Breaker : Increases a unit's level cap by +10 only once

: Increases a unit's level cap by +10 only once Athenyx Tether : Carry Athenyx Realm units back to the main world

: Carry Athenyx Realm units back to the main world 6-star Shards: Craft evolution materials for the Realm units

FAQs on Anime Defenders

When did Update 5 roll out in Anime Defenders?

Anime Defenders Update 5 was released on August 24, 2024.

How to exit from Athenyx Realm in Anime Defenders?

You will need an Athenyx Key to get out of the Athenyx Realm.

How to take Realm units to the main world in Anime Defenders?

To take your Realm units back to the main world, you will need an Athenyx Tether. You can collect it as a reward from the Battlepass.

