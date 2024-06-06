Anime Defenders: Level Up Guide

Anime Defenders is an anime-inspired Roblox experience with tons of characters from all corners of the Shounen genre. The key to using them effectively in battle is to level up and increase their base stats. There are two ways of leveling units up: mid-battle upgrades and character levels.

Mid-battle upgrades are actively applied by the player to temporarily improve a unit’s stats and apply new and powerful effects. Character levels are rewarded at the end of a battle, adding permanent stat increases to the unit.

Looking for ways to level up your units quickly? Here’s how you can rack up levels for your units and unlock their maximum potential.

How to level up quickly in Anime Defenders

XP rewards upon stage completion (Image via Roblox || XenoTy on YouTube)

Leveling up your units is a matter of clearing stages. Simply start a stage, place your units, upgrade them, and allow your characters to clean up the mobs until the end of the match. This is the best way to level up your party, no matter what your current level is.

Prior to the latest update, this method could be used in the Infinite mode for AFK grinding. Sadly, the newest patch has reduced the amount of XP earned through this mode, making AFK grinding an inefficient way of leveling up.

So, the best stages to level up quickly would be to access Chapter 6 in Cursed Academy, Blue Planet, or Underwater Temple worlds. Select Hard mode and click on Confirm to start the stage.

Stage selection screen (Image via Roblox || XenoTy on YouTube

You can choose one of these worlds depending on your current level. Cursed Academy is the easiest of them while Underwater Temple is the most difficult. Your units will receive more XP for clearing stage 6 in Underwater Temple. That said, it is a difficult and time-consuming stage, which is why it may be better to level them up a little before attempting to do so.

About Anime Defenders

Official cover art for the game(Image via Roblox)

This experience is a tower defense-style Roblox game where the player places units on the battlefield to defend their home base against enemy forces. The experience features characters inspired by One Piece, Naruto, and other popular anime and manga series.

With various game modes to partake in and a story mode to experience, this game packs hours of playtime in its mechanics. The game receives regular updates with new units, raids, summon banners, and story maps, making it worth revisiting every once in a while.

Prevail against boss enemies and receive unique and interesting rewards by playing through its story and raid modes.

FAQs

What is the best endgame stage to level up in Anime Defenders?

Chapter 6 in the Underwater Temple world is the best endgame stage for leveling up your units.

What is the level cap for units in Anime Defenders?

The level cap for all units is 60, beyond which it is not possible for a unit to receive XP and continue leveling up.

Can I place the same unit multiple times to receive more XP?

No, the amount of XP earned in battle is the same for every unit regardless of frequency of use.

