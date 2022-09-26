Anime Destruction Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts and Yens (September 2022)

Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator is a fun game where players can destroy everything around them. Free codes can help players get extra yen, the game's currency, and boosts that help collect even more fun items.

This is unlike other Anime themed games where the focus is on the hero and bosses. It is all about destroying everything around the avatar and collecting yen. Players can explore multiple maps for more destruction and get richer.

Redeem these codes in Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator to get a great boost

Active codes in Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

city10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Yen and XP Boost

destroy1k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Yen & XP Boost

freeyen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Yen

guild20k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 400 Yen and Yen Boost

leaf5k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Yen and Yen Boost

nice2.5k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Yen and XP Boost

pirate15k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 350 Yen and XP Boost

sorry4shutdown - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Yen and 2x Bricks Boost

Sub2OGVexx! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Yen

update1hype - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Yen and Yen Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

How to get more codes in Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator

Players need to start by liking the game. The game currently has received over 50000 likes since its inception on July 24, 2021. With more likes, the developers are motivated to give out more free codes and other exciting benefits.

You can also follow the creator's Twitter account. The creators post the latest game updates there along with new event announcements. Like other established Roblox creators like Breaking Blocks, the developers do not have an official Roblox group yet. Hopefully, it will be available soon.

Next, you can join their official discord channel. Not only can you get the latest codes and game updates, but you can also talk to other players for a few tips and tricks to play the game better.

While we are talking about their social media accounts, the creators also have a YouTube channel. You can get all the sneak peeks and insights about their other games.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Destruction Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the the Roblox application on any preferred device. You can use either a laptop, a smartphone running Android, or iOS.

Next, you need to sign into your Roblox account. Use the username and password created by you.

In the search box, enter the game's name and hit enter. It should now be visible. Start the game and give it a few minutes to load. You can skip this wait time by migrating to the Roblox desktop app.

The main game page is shown now. Click on the "More" button on the screen.

A new pop-up window will open once you select the above option. Out of the several choices available, you must click on the "Codes" button.

A text box where you can enter the code should now be visible to you. Remember to copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

Finally, select "Redeem" from the menu. By doing so, you will get the advertised benefits right away.

There is a probability that if players type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the option is still available. It is best to copy and paste the code for a seamless process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far