Anime Dodgeball codes (April 2025)

Anime Dodgeball codes offer rewards that help you level up faster and personalize your look before dominating the court. Formerly known as Dodge Stars, this Roblox game puts a thrilling spin on traditional dodgeball, featuring skills like Counter and Time Ball that can be used strategically to outwit your opponents. You get Coins and EXP based on the outcome of each match.
While outmaneuvering opponents to get money and experience points feels rewarding, a quicker way to get in-game items is by redeeming codes. Those featured in this article also offer Mythical Crates containing rare skins and emotes.
Active Anime Dodgeball codes
These are the valid codes for Roblox Anime Dodgeball:
Expired Anime Dodgeball codes
Roblox codes for this game are time-limited, often expiring after newer ones are released. Attempting to redeem these expired codes results in an error:
How to redeem Roblox Anime Dodgeball codes
Once you get some respite from the dodgeball matches occurring in a server, follow the instructions below to redeem codes and get rewards:
- Launch Anime Dodgeball on Roblox.
- Tap the Codes button on the right side of the screen or head to the Code Rewards area.
- Two boxes will appear in front of you, namely Codes and Follow Rewards!
- Utilize the Codes menu by entering an active code in the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to receive rewards.
Anime Dodgeball codes and their importance
Codes for Anime Dodgeball are important because they provide extra Coins and experience points. As you gain XP and level up, more skills can be unlocked with Skill Points (SP). Meanwhile, you can use Coins to purchase different types of crates and collect emotes and cosmetics. They don't have any impact on your skill, but they do give you a unique look.
Although Coins can be spent on Mythical Crates, high-rarity crates are also provided for free by the active codes. You can equip the items obtained from crates by accessing the inventory.
Anime Dodgeball code troubleshooting (how to fix)
An "Invalid Code" error message is displayed when you try to redeem a mistyped or expired code in Roblox Anime Dodgeball. Thus, copy the active codes from this guide and paste them into the game's redemption box. The copy-paste method eliminates typographical mistakes and also ensures that codes are entered exactly as they were released by the developer, with the correct letter casing.
Where to find new Anime Dodgeball codes
The latest codes for Animeball Dodgeball can be found in the update log that pops up after starting the Roblox experience. However, the best way to stay informed about freebies and upcoming developments is by following the developer's official social channels, which include @dodge_stars and @x_aghar accounts on X.
FAQs on Anime Dodgeball codes
What is the latest code for Roblox Anime Dodgeball?
THANKS is the newest code for the competitive multiplayer game on Roblox.
How many times can an Anime Dodgeball code be redeemed?
An active code for Anime Dodgeball can be used only once with a Roblox account.
When are Anime Dodgeball gift codes released?
The game developers typically release new codes for the sports game to celebrate updates and achievements, such as hitting a specific number of likes on Roblox.
