Anime Eternal: Update 17 part 2 guide

Anime Eternal, a click-to-damage combat simulation, dropped its Update 17 Part 2 on September 28, 2025. This is a continuation of Update 17, which is divided into three parts. The final part of the update will arrive on October 1, 2025. Update 17 introduced World 21, named Hollow World, which is the evolved version of World 3, Soul Society.

Ad

The second part of Update 17 brought many changes and fixes, along with new features. Here's a comprehensive guide on all of the features introduced in Part 2 of Update 17 in Anime Eternal, to help players make the most out of their gameplay.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 17?

Part 2 of Update 17 fixed bugs and added some new features (Image via Roblox)

Hollow World has been heavily influenced by the anime Bleach, which also served as the inspiration for World 3, Soul Society. With the second part of Update 17, developers have added new features in Hollow World as well as some other worlds. They have also fixed bugs and made a few changes in the game.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the details of Update 17, part 2 in Anime Eternal:

Features:

A New accessory has been added in World 20 (D Rank enemy drop).

Added Green Planet Quest in World 20.

Added Reiatsu Color leveling in World 21.

Added Zanpakuto leveling in World 21.

Added Suffering Dungeon in World 20. The key to this dungeon can be obtained from Key Shop 2.

Added Hollow Powers (Achievement in Mundo Raid).

Added Mundo Raid in World 21. The key to the raid can be obtained from Key Shop 2.

Ad

Changes:

Changed Nightmare Dungeon Rooms.

Buffed Champions in World 21.

Slightly buffed avatars in World 21.

In inventory, the Select All option in delete will no longer work for Phantom, Supreme, SS, SSS, and Exclusive rarity. Players would need to click on it to select manually.

Lowered Power Eyes pity.

In Green Planet Raid, players have a 50% drop chance to get Eternal Dragon Tokens.

Fixes:

Fixed bug with closing the teams menu.

Fixed bug with equipping weapons with teams.

Ad

Also read: Anime Eternal: Update 17 guide.

What is Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal is a combat RPG based on a gacha system (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal is an adventure progression game where you can play as your favorite anime characters by rolling gachas. The game currently consists of 21 worlds, each featuring a unique anime. To progress to any world, you would require Keys, which can be easily obtained by completing quests.

Ad

To complete a quest, go to the quest banner located at the entrance of any world and accept it. It is recommended that you collect and store avatar souls and not use them to upgrade low-level champions. You must progress through the worlds serially to defeat enemies faster and make the most out of your playthrough.

Check out: Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is part 3 of Update 17 coming?

Ad

The third part of Update 17 arrives on October 1, 2025.

How to get keys in Anime Eternal

Players can get keys by completing quests.

Which new weapon has been added as a part of Update 17?

Scythe has been added to World 21 in the new update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025