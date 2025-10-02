Anime Eternal: Update 17 part 3 guide

Anime Eternal, an adventure combat simulation experience on Roblox, has released the final part of its Update 17 on October 1, 2025. With this update, developers introduced World 21, known as the Hollow World. A new weapon called Scythe was also added, along with gachas, features, and changes.

Here is a comprehensive guide on the third and final part of Update 17 in Anime Eternal.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 17, part 3?

Part 3 of Update 17 added new features and changes to the whole game (Image via Roblox)

Tite Kubo's renowned anime Bleach serves as the primary influence for World 21 of Anime Eternal. The final part of the game's Update 17 primarily focuses on fixing bugs, adding features to both new and existing worlds, and making changes to prominent features and gachas.

Here are all the details of Update 17, part 3 of Anime Eternal:

Features:

Added a new Energy Sword named Excalibur in World 19.

Added Dragon Damage in World 20 for S-rank enemies as part of Progression.

Added Dragon Energy in World 20 for S-rank enemies as part of Progression.

Added Scythe Exchanger in World 21.

Added new Foods named Macaron, Exp Macaron, Star Macaron, Soul Macaron, Drop Macaron, Waffle, and Shadow Soul Macaron.

Added a new potion named Shadow Soul Potion.

Added Powers Equip List in stats menu.

Buffed all energy swords.

Changes:

Decreased rank of SS-rank boss in World 21.

The damage of Maxed Adolla User power has been increased from x5.1 TO x10.

Daily login rewards added: Drop Potion on Day 7.

Day 2 of daily login rewards has been changed from 500 Sword Tokens to 5000 Exchange Coins.

Changed Hourly Box rewards from Token Chest to Exchange Coins. Players can now purchase any tokens they want.

Tips for progressing in Anime Eternal

Hollow World is World 21 in-game (Image via Roblox)

Redeem all codes from the shop early in-game. The codes will provide you with a lot of resources, including Credits. Upon collecting the latter, head to the shop and select the Credits option. Buy the Starter Pack 2 if you have 1k Credits; if not, go for Starter Pack 1 for just 300 Credits. These packs provide an avatar and a champion each, along with potions.

Energy is the most important element in this Roblox experience; the more energy players have, the more powerful they are. Another way to obtain energy is by ranking and leveling up. Head to World 1 and find the circle near the spawn point titled 'Rank Up'. You will need energy to rank up. To level up avatars, head to Avatar Leveling, located right beside the Rank Up circle.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

Who is the SS boss in World 21?

Cifer is the SS boss in Hollow World.

Who is the SSS boss in Hollow World?

Vasto Ichige is the SSS boss in World 21.

What is the new Energy Sword in Part 3 of Update 17?

Excalibur is the new Energy Sword introduced in World 19.

