Anime Eternal: Update 18 part 1 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an adventure RPG where you must defeat groups of enemies to progress through various worlds. Each world is inspired by a different anime and features thematic details related to its source. On October 3, 2025, the game received the first part of Update 18. The patch is divided into three parts, each released at regular intervals.

This article lists the patch notes for Anime Eternal: Update 18 part 1.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 18 part 1?

Developers have added new coins and energy achievements to the game with this update (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal Update 18 part 1 introduces a new world called Midgar Academy, featuring new gachas and gameplay elements. New Stars, Packs, and an accessory have also been added to the game.

Here are all the features of Update 18 in Anime Eternal part 1:

Introduced a new world titled Midgar Academy (Shadow)

Added Shadow Garden Gacha to World 22

Added Shadow Arts Gacha to World 22

Added a new accessory to World 22 for D rank enemies

Added more Coin achievements

Added more Energy achievements

Added Eminence Energy to World 22 (Progression)

Added Eminence Damage to World 22 (Progression)

Added Eminence Luck to World 22 (Progression)

Added Eminence Coins to World 22 (Progression)

Added more achievements under the Total Enemies title

Players can now inspect another player's stats and equipped avatars/champions by moving closer to them.

Added a setting to disable Inspect

+5 Rank Up

New Exclusive Pack

New Exclusive Star

New Starter Packs

Added Shadow Soul potion to all potion bundles

What is Anime Eternal?

Players need keys to proceed to the next world (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Anime Eternal is a combat simulation Roblox game where players obtain anime characters to battle enemies and advance to the next world. Each world offers a unique set of characters and features inspired by anime.

Typically, each world has seven to eight characters, categorized by ranks: E, D, C, B, A, S, SS, and SSS. The first SSS-ranked boss appears in World 18. The Avatar rank-up feature becomes available once players acquire a character with at least an A rank.

Completing quests in each world earns players keys. These items are required to unlock the next world. The game is designed in such a way that players cannot skip worlds, which means they must progress sequentially.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the second part of Update 18 dropping?

Part 2 of Update 18 drops on October 5, 2025.

What is the name of World 22 in Anime Eternal?

Midgar Academy is the name of World 22.

How to get keys in Anime Eternal

Players can acquire keys by completing quests in a world.

