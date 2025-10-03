Anime Eternal: World 3 full guide

Anime Eternal is a combat adventure game where players can role-play as their favorite anime characters and fight enemies to travel through different worlds. World 3 of Anime Eternal is titled Soul Society, based on the anime series Bleach. It is the first of the two worlds based on this anime.

Ad

Soul Society has fewer gachas and less powerful enemies compared to other worlds, making it one of the easiest worlds to complete. This comprehensive guide to World 3 of Anime Eternal covers its features and elements, helping players make the most of their playthrough.

What is World 3 in Anime Eternal?

There are a total of three gachas in Soul Society (Image via Roblox)

Soul Society is World 3 in Anime Eternal. This world features seven characters and just three gachas. To enter this world, you must have completed all quests of Earth City and Windmill Island. This world features gachas related to the anime and helps you get a decent boost for the next world.

Ad

Trending

There are seven enemies in World 3: Hime, Ichige, Uryua, Rakiu, Yoichi, Kahara, and Eizen. Eizen is the SS boss in Soul Society and can be found in the middle of the far end of the castle. Upon defeating him, players have a 1% chance of getting a legendary rank Purple Traitor Aura.

Also read: Anime Eternal: World 1 full guide.

Features and elements

Eizen is the SS boss in World 3 of Anime Eternal (Image via Roblox)

Stars: Players can get new champions by opening stars. Champions stay with players and aid avatars by buffing energy. Star gachas can be found at the spawn point of all maps.

Ad

Players can redeem seven different characters from here, each ranging in rarity. They are Hime, Ichige, Uryua, Rakiu, Yoichi, Kahara, and Eizen. Their rank are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom.

Spiritual Pressure: Spiritual Pressure is the first gacha in World 3. It is located near the spot where Hima spawns, just in front of the entrance. This gacha boosts your energy and damage significantly upon leveling up. There are a total of 210 levels, and each spin costs eight pressure tokens. These tokens can be obtained after defeating enemies in World 3.

Ad

Reiatsu Color: Reiatsu Color is the second gacha in Soul Society, which is located by the S-ranked enemy named Kahara. Players can redeem seven types of Reiatsu Colors in this gacha: Gray, Green, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Red, and Black. Their rank are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom.

Each spin costs 10 Reiatsu Tokens, which can easily be found from the drops from enemies. The Black Reiatsu Color is the rarest of all, with a drop chance of 0.25%. All of these spins provide players with an energy boost that helps them level up faster.

Ad

Zanpakuto: Zanpakuto is the third and final gacha in World 3, and has seven types of weapons players can redeem: Suzumebachi, Zabimaru, Ashisogi Jizo, Senbonzakura, Nozarashi, Hyorinmaru, and Zangetsu. Their respective ranks are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom.

Each Zanpakuto spin costs 10 Zanpakuto Tokens, which can be obtained from enemies. The Zangetsu is the rarest sword with a 0.05% chance of dropping. All of these spins provide players with a damage boost, which comes in handy while defeating bosses.

Ad

Check out: Anime Eternal: World 2 full guide.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

What is the name of World 4 in Anime Eternal?

Cursed School is World 4 in Anime Eternal.

Who is the SS boss in Soul Society?

Eizen is the SS-rank boss in World 3.

How many gachas are present in this world?

There are a total of three gachas in Soul Society.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025