Anime Eternal: World 2 full guide

Anime Eternal is an RPG combat game by New ProjectR, which involves players defeating hordes of enemies and progressing to new worlds. Each world features a unique anime. World 2 of Anime Eternal is titled Windmill Island, inspired by the anime One Piece. With a total of seven enemies, this World features many gachas.

This is a comprehensive guide to World 2 of Anime Eternal, covering its features and elements, to help players make the most out of their playthrough.

What is World 2 in Anime Eternal?

There are a total of seven enemies players can defeat in World 2 (Image via Roblox)

Windmill Island arrives as World 2 in Anime Eternal. To access this world, you must have completed at least six quests from World 1, Earth City. With seven enemies, this World introduces fresh features and gacha systems. All enemies rank from E to SS. They are Nomi, Usup, Robins, Senji, Zaro, Loffy, and Shanks.

Shanks is the SS enemy in World 2, and defeating him provides players with a lot of valuable loot. The rarest is perhaps his Red Emperor Aura and Armless Cloak. The Red Emperor Aura has a drop chance of 1%, while the cloak has a drop chance of 25%. Although the aura is just an accessory, the cloak gives a 0.03% energy boost and 3% exp boost.

Features and Elements

The Pirate Crew gacha gives players a significant energy boost (Image via Roblox)

Swords: This World provides players with a weapons gacha. Players can roll up to seven weapons each, ranging in rarity. They are ranked as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom. The weapons are Bloodthorn, Eclipse Warden, Obsidian Reaver, Aquarius Edge, Doomsoul, Redmourne, and Venom Strike. Players can equip two swords at once for a few weapons.

All Swords give a damage boost to players. Each spin costs 10 sword tokens, which can easily be obtained by defeating any enemy of that world.

Demon Fruits: Demon Fruits is another feature that is heavily inspired by the anime. Windmill Island features a total of 10 demon fruits. These rank from Common to Phantom. The Demon Fruits are Bomb, Rubber, Sand, Flame, Smoke, Magma, Revive, String, Human, Dark, Quake, Money, Phoenix, and Dough.

All the fruits give energy boosts to players, except the Dough fruit, which gives a damage boost. It takes 10 Demon Fruit Tokens for a spin. They can be obtained by defeating enemies in the world.

Pirate Crew: The Pirate Crew in World 2 is another gacha that players can get. They are Whitebeard Pirates, Cross Guild, Big Mom Pirates, Beast Pirates, Blackbeard Pirates, Straw Hat Pirates, and the Red-Haired Pirates. It takes 10 tokens for a spin. Pirate Crew provides energy buffs to players.

Haki: Haki is a feature that increases a player's damage. The token required for upgrading Haki is not fixed; it increases with each round. There are currently 60 levels to Haki.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

Who is the SS enemy in World 2?

Shanks is the SS enemy in World 2.

Which is the rare accessory dropped by Shanks?

On defeating Shanks, players have a 25% chance of getting the Armless Cloak.

When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?

Update 18 is dropping on October 3, 2025.

