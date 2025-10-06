Anime Eternal: Update 18 Part 2 patch notes

Anime Eternal is a combat RPG simulation by New ProjectR that involves players fighting against enemies. The game features 22 worlds, with Update 18 introducing the latest one, Shadow Academy. Update 18 is the month's first major update, with Update 19 scheduled for October 10, 2025. The update is divided into three parts, with the last one scheduled for October 8, 2025.

This article lists the patch notes for Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 2.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 2?

Developers have added Obelisk coins to the game with this update

Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 2 introduces World 22, known as the Shadow Academy, along with new features and changes. Here are all the details of Update 18 Part 2 in Anime Eternal:

Features:

Introduced Obelisk Coins.

Added Energy Obelisk in World 10.

Added Damage Obelisk in World 15.

Added Prestige 6.

Added Shadow Exchanger in World 6 for Shadows with damage stats.

Added Lunch Box to Progression Raids in World 1 and 2.

Added Shadow Garden Power leveling in World 22 up to 50 levels.

Added Shadow Arts Power leveling in World 22 up to 50 levels.

Added a new accessory for B-rank enemies in World 22.

Added Dungeon Lobby 2 in World 20.

Changes:

Moved Green Planet Raid, Mundo Raid, and Dungeon Suffering to Dungeon Lobby 2.

Increased Player stats damage max level from 3000 to 4000.

Increased Player stats energy max level from 1600 to 1800.

Increased player stats, coins max level from 1000 to 1400.

Increased player stats, star luck max level from 350 to 500.

Lowered the cost of Scythes Star 1/2/3.

What is Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal features a click-to-damage game mechanism

Anime Eternal is an adventure progression simulation where players are immersed in the world of anime. You can travel to any of its 22 worlds, fight enemies, and earn rare loot. You can't, however, progress to other worlds without completing the current world you are in.

Each world features seven to eight types of enemies that range in rank: SSS, SS, S, A, B, C, D, E. Bosses ranked SSS are limited in number and featured only from World 15. Players must rank up to suitable levels before even facing the SSS-ranked bosses.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

How many worlds does Anime Eternal feature?

As of Update 18, Anime Eternal features 22 worlds.

What is the name of World 22 introduced in Update 18?

Shadow Academy is World 22 in Anime Eternal.

When is the next update of Anime Eternal due?

Update 19 is dropping on October 10, 2025.

