Anime Eternal: Update 19 Part 2 patch notes

Anime Eternal is a combat simulation developed by New ProjectR. In this game, players need to face enemies and defeat them to unlock new Worlds. On October 12, 2025, Anime Eternal released the second part of its Update 19, introducing Z City to the game. This update is inspired by One Punch Man, a popular anime.

The update's last part is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2025. Here are the patch notes of Part 2 of Update 19 in Anime Eternal.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 19 Part 2?

Developers have added Running Track Raid to Dungeon Lobby 1 with this update (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal Update 19 Part 2 has introduced World 23, known as the Z City, along with new features and changes. Here are all the relevant details:

Features:

Added Running Track Raid to Dungeon Lobby 1.

Added Running Track Progression to Dungeon Lobby 1.

Added achievements for Running Track Raid.

Added 'Energy Threat Level' Leveling to World 23.

Added Punch Power Leveling to World 23.

Added Hide N Punch quest to World 23.

Added Hide N Punch Progression to World 23.

Added a new accessory named Red Hero Boots to World 23.

Added Luck Obelisk to World 20.

Added more shadow upgrades for Shadow Souls.

New Shadow Upgrade- x2 Shadow Souls(Credits).

Changes:

Buffed Pokita Slides Sprint Speed.

Also read: Anime Eternal: World 5 guide.

What is Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal features a click-to-damage game mechanism (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal is an RPG simulation where players can role-play as their favourite anime characters. With over 23 different Worlds, this Roblox title promises a fun and thrilling experience for players. Each World features seven to eight different types of enemies, with some offering rare loot and accessories.

Anime serves as a major influence in this game, with it featuring elements from renowned titles like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, and others. With Update 19, Anime Eternal has brought in World 23, titled Z City. This World has been inspired by the anime One Punch Man and features two gachas.

You will find SS- and SSS-ranked enemies in secret locations around the map. Defeating them provides you with valuable loot and avatars that help you progress in the game. Remember to save avatar souls and use them wisely on rare characters found after World 12 to maximise your gains.

Check out: Anime Eternal: Update 19 patch notes.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the last part of Update 19 dropping?

Part 3 of Anime Eternal will be arriving on October 15, 2025.

On which anime is Z City based?

Z City is based on the One Punch Man anime.

When is the Update 20 of Anime Eternal coming?

Update 20 is arriving on October 17, 2025.

