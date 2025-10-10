Anime Eternal: Update 19 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an RPG simulation that involves a click-based damage mechanism. Developed by New ProjectR, the game tasks players with defeating groups of enemies to progress to new worlds. Anime has been a great influence on each of these worlds. On October 10, 2025, Anime Eternal dropped its update 19, featuring a new world, gachas, stars, and more.
As usual, this update will be divided into three parts. The second and third parts will be arriving on October 12 and October 15, 2025. This article contains the patch notes of Anime Eternal: Update 19, Part 1.
What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 19, part 1?
Anime Eternal Update 19, part 1, introduces a new world called Z City, featuring fresh gachas and gameplay elements. New Stars, Packs, and an accessory have also been added to the game. Here are all the features of Update 19:
- Introduced a new world titled Z City.
- Added Energy Threat Level gacha to world 23.
- Added Punch Power gacha to world 23.
- Added Hero License from Hero License Quests.
- Added Hero license quest to world 1 for F class.
- Added Hero license quest to world 6 for E class.
- Added Hero license quest to world 10 for D class.
- Added Hero license quest to world 15 for C class.
- Added Hero license quest to world 18 for B class.
- Added more Shadow upgrades for Shadow Souls.
- +5 Rank up.
- New Exclusive Pack.
- New Exclusive Star.
- New Starter Packs.
What is Anime Eternal?
Anime Eternal is a Roblox game heavily inspired by the world of anime. All of its worlds are based on renowned and fan-favorite anime. Examples include One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer, to name a few. This Roblox experience takes active reference from anime and features gachas and characters.
Players have to complete each world using quests and receive keys to progress to the next. Each world has seven to eight types of enemies that rank from E to SSS levels. SSS-ranked bosses often drop valuable loot and resources. Note that players should invest their avatar souls in ranking avatars that are found above world 12 to get the maximum amount of energy.
FAQs on Anime Eternal
How many worlds does the game feature?
With Update 19, Anime Eternal features a total of 23 worlds.
On which anime is Z City based?
The Z City is based on the anime One Punch Man.
When is the next part of Update 19 arriving?
Part 2 of Update 19 is arriving on October 12, 2025.
