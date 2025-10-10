Anime Eternal: Update 19 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an RPG simulation that involves a click-based damage mechanism. Developed by New ProjectR, the game tasks players with defeating groups of enemies to progress to new worlds. Anime has been a great influence on each of these worlds. On October 10, 2025, Anime Eternal dropped its update 19, featuring a new world, gachas, stars, and more.

Ad

As usual, this update will be divided into three parts. The second and third parts will be arriving on October 12 and October 15, 2025. This article contains the patch notes of Anime Eternal: Update 19, Part 1.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 19, part 1?

Developers have added two new gachas in World 23 (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal Update 19, part 1, introduces a new world called Z City, featuring fresh gachas and gameplay elements. New Stars, Packs, and an accessory have also been added to the game. Here are all the features of Update 19:

Ad

Trending

Introduced a new world titled Z City.

Added Energy Threat Level gacha to world 23.

Added Punch Power gacha to world 23.

Added Hero License from Hero License Quests.

Added Hero license quest to world 1 for F class.

Added Hero license quest to world 6 for E class.

Added Hero license quest to world 10 for D class.

Added Hero license quest to world 15 for C class.

Added Hero license quest to world 18 for B class.

Added more Shadow upgrades for Shadow Souls.

+5 Rank up.

New Exclusive Pack.

New Exclusive Star.

New Starter Packs.

Ad

Also read - Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

What is Anime Eternal?

World 23 has been influenced by the anime One Punch Man (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal is a Roblox game heavily inspired by the world of anime. All of its worlds are based on renowned and fan-favorite anime. Examples include One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer, to name a few. This Roblox experience takes active reference from anime and features gachas and characters.

Ad

Players have to complete each world using quests and receive keys to progress to the next. Each world has seven to eight types of enemies that rank from E to SSS levels. SSS-ranked bosses often drop valuable loot and resources. Note that players should invest their avatar souls in ranking avatars that are found above world 12 to get the maximum amount of energy.

Check out - Anime Eternal: World 1 full guide

Ad

FAQs on Anime Eternal

How many worlds does the game feature?

With Update 19, Anime Eternal features a total of 23 worlds.

On which anime is Z City based?

The Z City is based on the anime One Punch Man.

When is the next part of Update 19 arriving?

Part 2 of Update 19 is arriving on October 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025