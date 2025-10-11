Anime Eternal: World 5 guide

Anime Eternal is a click-to-damage RPG game developed by New ProjectR. This Roblox experience involves players fighting hordes of enemies and traversing various worlds. With Update 19, dropped on October 10, 2025, the game now has a total of 23 worlds. World 5 of Animal Eternal is known as Slayer Village, which is influenced by the anime Demon Slayer.

This article serves as a comprehensive guide to World 5 of Anime Eternal, covering its features and elements.

What is World 5 in Anime Eternal?

Slayer Village is based on the anime Demon Slayer (Image via Roblox)

World 5 of Anime Eternal is called Slayer Village, which features seven enemies. It features two gachas and two weapon evolve features. Players can enter this world after completing World 4, titled Cursed School. With Weapons Evolve 1 in World 4, players can now become their swords to 2-star and 3-star ratings from Slayer Village.

The seven enemies in World 5 are Nazuki, Tenjaro, Zentsu, Insake, Tamoka, Shinabe, and Rangaki. Rangaki is the SS-ranked boss in this World. He can be found at the farthest end of the island on top of the mountain. Players can get the Rangaki SS-avatar and the Flaming Aura by defeating him.

Features and elements

There are seven types of breathing in this gacha (Image via Roblox)

Stars: In this Roblox experience, stars provide players with Champions. Champions will be your partners throughout the entire game, providing you with traits and boosts. The star is located at the spawn point of each world. In World 5, seven characters can be unlocked using the star gacha. They are Nazuki, Tenjaro, Zentsu, Insake, Tamoka, Shinabe, and Rangaki. They are respectively ranked into common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary, mythical, and phantom.

Breathings is the first gacha in the Slayer Village. It is located near the spawn point beside the Nazuki enemy. This gacha is an enchantment that enhances your sword. You can redeem seven types of breathing techniques from this gacha. They are: Flower, Stone, Wind, Love, Insect, Water, and Lightning breathing. Each spin for this gacha costs 10 breathing tokens. The Thunder breathing is the rarest of the available variants, with a drop chance of 0.05%. Demon Arts: The demon arts gacha is in the second Hindi slave village, located near the Insake enemy. This gacha provides players with permanent energy boosts. There are seven types of demon arts in this world. They are Dream Manipulation, Blood Scythes, Vase Teleportation, Emotion Splitting, Destructive Death, Cryokinesis, and Blood Control. Each spin costs 10 Demon Arts Tokens. Blood Control is the rarest of all, with a 0.05% chance.

The demon arts gacha is in the second Hindi slave village, located near the Insake enemy. This gacha provides players with permanent energy boosts. There are seven types of demon arts in this world. They are Dream Manipulation, Blood Scythes, Vase Teleportation, Emotion Splitting, Destructive Death, Cryokinesis, and Blood Control. Each spin costs 10 Demon Arts Tokens. Blood Control is the rarest of all, with a 0.05% chance. Weapon Evolve: Players can now evolve their weapons to 2 and 3 stars in the Slayer Village. This feature lets players upgrade their sword. Each sword upgrade requires five pieces of that same sword, along with cash. Upgrading each sword gives it unique traits, which help players in the game.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

What is the name of World 5 in-game?

Slayer Village is World 5 in Anime Eternal.

Which is the newly added World in this game?

The Z City is the new addition to the game.

What rare loot can we get on defeating Rangaki?

Players have a 1% chance of getting the Rangaki avatar and the Legendary Flaming Aura after defeating Rangaki.

