Anime Eternal: World 4 guide

Anime Eternal is a progression RPG game developed by New ProjectR that involves players defeating enemies in one "World" and progressing to others. With Update 18, which dropped on October 3, 2025, this Roblox experience now has 22 Worlds in total. World 4 of Anime Eternal is titled Cursed School. It is heavily inspired by the world of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here is a comprehensive guide on World 4 of Anime Eternal, covering its features and elements to help players make the most out of their gameplay.

What is World 4 in Anime Eternal?

World 4 of Anime Eternal is titled Cursed School (Image via Roblox)

World 4 in Anime Eternal is called Cursed School and features seven enemies ranked based on their rarity. It has two gachas and one weapon evolution feature. You can enter this World after completing World 3 (Soul Society). It features a notable upgrade system called Weapon Evolve, which allows you to enhance your weapons.

There are seven enemies in World 4: Itodo, Nebara, Magum, Meki, Tage, Gajo, and Sakuni. Sakuni is the SS-ranked boss in Cursed School and can be found hidden in the bushes by the swimming pool to the right of the spawn point.

Features and elements

There are seven types of curses in the Curses gacha (Image via Roblox)

Stars: New Champions can be unlocked using Stars. Champions are companions that help you earn energy. Star gachas are found near the spawn point in every World, and you can get seven types of characters from the one for Cursed School: Itodo, Nebara, Magum, Meki, Tage, Gajo, and Sakuni.

Curses: Curses are the first gacha in World 4, located near the shrine where Gajo is spawned straight from the spawn point. This gacha significantly boosts a player's energy. You can redeem seven types of Curses from this gacha: Blazing Cataclysm, Nullborn Phantom, Infernal Crater, Abyssal Tide, Verdant Calamity, Soulbender, and Wandered Mind.

Each spin for this gacha costs 10 Cursed Tokens, which can be obtained by defeating enemies. Wandered Mind is the rarest of the available Curses, with a drop chance of 0.05%.

Cursed Raid: There is a Cursed Raid dungeon present right by the Curses gacha. You can enter this raid by using the Cursed Key. There are 1,000 levels in this raid, and it offers impressive rewards upon completion. Rewards include Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Obelisk Coin, Cursed Power Box, Lunch Box, Cursed Box, Exp, and Coins.

Cursed Progression: Cursed Progression is the second gacha in this World. You can find it just behind the main shrine near the Tage enemy. Each upgrade costs 11 Cursed Fingers, and you can eventually get your Cursed Progression up to Level 410. This gacha provides you with a damage boost, which helps in defeating bosses.

Weapon Evolve: With this feature, you can upgrade your sword. Each sword upgrade requires five pieces of that same sword, along with cash. On upgrading, the level of the sword increases, which gives different traits to the wielder.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is Update 19 of Anime Eternal coming?

Update 19 is coming on October 10, 2025.

Which is the SS-rank boss in World 4?

Sakuni is the SS-rank boss of Cursed School.

What is the maximum level for the Cursed Progression gacha?

You can upgrade Cursed Progression up to Level 410.

