Anime Eternal: Update 19 Part 3 patch notes

Anime Eternal is a combat simulation experience developed by New ProjectR. In this title, players can role-play as their favorite anime characters and explore different worlds inspired by the medium. The developers started rolling out Update 19 on October 10, 2025. As usual, it was done in three stages, with Part 3 dropping on October 15, 2025. It will be followed by Update 20, arriving on October 17, 2025. For those out of the loop, the first part of Update 19 introduced World 23, titled Z City, to the game.

Ad

This article contains the patch notes for Part 3 of Update 19 in Anime Eternal.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 19 Part 3?

The developers have added a new Damage Aura to World 22 with this update (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal Update 19 Part 1 introduced World 23, known as Z City. Now, with the second and third parts of the update, certain changes, new features, and bug fixes are being implemented. Here are all the details of Update 19 Part 3 of Anime Eternal:

Ad

Trending

Features:

Added Potion Manager to the bottom of the screen.

Added Loot History to the left of the screen.

Added +10 levels to Energy Obelisk in World 10.

Added +10 levels to Damage Obelisk in World 15.

Added +5 levels to Obelisk Luck in World 20.

Added new Damage Aura to World 22.

Added + 50 levels to Eminence Energy in World 22 (Progression).

Added + 50 levels to Eminence Damage to World 22 (Progression).

Added plus 50 levels to Eminence Coins in World 22 (Progression).

Added new + 50 levels to Eminence Luck in World 22 (Progression).

Added new Gleam raid achievement.

Added new Gleam Raid Avatar (Achievement).

Added new Mundo Raid achievement.

Added Mundo Raid Avatar. (Achievement).

Ad

Changes:

Increased Gleam Raid Waves from 10 to 25.

Increased Mundo Raid Waves from 10 to 20.

Increased Witch Hat Accessory Damage from 0.75x to 1x (Supreme Rarity).

Made "Running Track Raid" smaller.

Also read: Anime Eternal: Update 19 patch notes.

What is Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal features a click-to-damage game mechanism (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal belongs to the combat genre of Roblox games, where players fight enemies to complete quests and travel to different worlds inspired by anime. The popular title has taken inspiration from some of the most famous anime series, like One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, and more.

Ad

The ranks of characters in this game range from E to SSS. SSS-rank enemies drop the highest amount of valuable loot and avatars. Players must complete quests in their current World to obtain Keys and proceed to the next. To get stronger, they must upgrade their energy rank at regular intervals and invest in a character above S rank for leveling up.

Check out: Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?

Ad

Update 20 will be dropping on October 17, 2025.

How do I redeem codes in this game?

To redeem codes, you must head to the in-game shop and scroll down to find the Redeem option.

What is the name of World 23 in Anime Eternal?

Z City is the name of World 23 in Anime Eternal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025