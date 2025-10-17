Anime Eternal: Update 20 Part 1 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an RPG combat simulation experience developed by New ProjectR. In this title, players role-play as anime characters and fight enemies from different anime series. With Update 19, the game rolled out Z City as its World 23. On October 17, 2025, Anime Eternal dropped its Update 20, featuring a new World, gachas, Stars, and more.
Update 20 will be the second major update for October 2025. Divided into three segments, its second and third parts will drop on October 19 and October 21, 2025, respectively. This article contains the patch notes of Anime Eternal's Update 20 Part 1.
What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 1?
Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 1 introduces a new World called Great Tomb, featuring new gachas, champions, avatars, and elements. Here are the relevant details of the patch:
Features:
- Introduced a new world titled Great Tomb.
- Added Adventurer Rank gacha to world 24.
- Added Magic Tier gacha to world 24.
- Added Mana Growth to World 24 (Progression).
- Added Ultimate Cast to World 24 (Progression).
- Added more upgrades in the Dungeon Lobby.
- +5 Rank up.
- New Exclusive Pack.
- New Exclusive Star.
- New Starter Packs.
Fixes:
- Loot History is fixed.
What is Anime Eternal?
Anime Eternal is a Roblox experience featuring over 24 "Worlds" inspired by anime, including renowned series like Hunter x Hunter, Dandadan, Attack on Titan, and Dragon Ball, among others. Your objective is to finish quests by defeating enemies in a World to get Keys to proceed to the next World.
The characters in this game are ranked from E to SSS. To become stronger, you need to level up your energy and rank up your characters. Veterans are advised to use the avatars found above World 15 to get maximum energy in the game, while new players can try ranking up avatars above the A rank to get a decent amount of starting energy.
FAQs on Anime Eternal
What is the name of World 24 in Anime Eternal?
Great Tomb is the name of World 24 in Anime Eternal.
When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?
Update 21 will be dropping on October 24, 2025.
When is the second part of Update 20 dropping?
Part 2 of Anime Eternal will be arriving on October 19, 2025.
