Anime Eternal: World 9 guide

Anime Eternal is a combat RPG simulation developed by New ProjectR. It has players fighting enemies to complete quests and obtain keys to travel to various Worlds. This Roblox experience is entirely influenced by the world of anime, featuring elements from renowned series like Fire Force, One Punch Man, Attack on Titan, and Bleach, to name a few.
Here's a comprehensive guide on World 9 of Anime Eternal, with an overview of its features and elements to help players enhance their gameplay experience.
What is World 9 in Anime Eternal?
World 9 of Anime Eternal is called Spirit Residence, based on the anime Dandadan. It features seven enemies that range in rank and rarity: Ken, Aira, Jiji, Momo, Alien, Saiko, and Ken Turbo.
Ken Turbo is an SS-ranked enemy who can be found inside the building on the left near the spawn point. To locate him, head to the back of the building and press jump while leaning against the back wall, and you will enter a secret room where Ken Turbo spawns. He drops the rare Ken Turbo avatar and Ken Turbo Shadow, which are extremely valuable in the game.
All gachas in Anime Eternal World 9
Psychic Mayhem: This is the first and perhaps the most important gacha of this World, located at the far end of the map near the Momo enemy. It provides players with a significant energy boost in the game. There are seven types of Psychic Mayhem: Illusion Casting, Mind Swap, Brain Freeze Field, Kinetic Absorption, Prerecognition, Psychic Barrier, and Energy Aura Blast. The Energy Aura Blast is the rarest of all in this gacha, with a drop chance of 0.04%.
Spiritual Upgrade: The second gacha in this World, Spiritual Upgrade, is more of a damage multiplier than a normal spin. Players have to upgrade it using Gold Ball Tokens. There are a total of 60 levels that players can upgrade to maximise damage in the other Worlds.
Lucky Spirit: Lucky Spirit is the last gacha of World 9. It is also more like a multiplier than a gacha and provides players with a Star Luck boost. This comes in handy when you open Stars to unlock new avatars and champions. For each spin, you will require Lucky Spirit Tokens, which can be obtained by defeating enemies.
FAQs on Anime Eternal
What boost does Lucky Spirit give to a player?
Lucky Spirit boosts a player's Star Luck significantly.
Who is the SS-rank boss in World 9 of Anime Eternal?
Ken Turbo is the SS-ranked boss in World 9.
When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?
Update 20 will arrive on October 20, 2025.
