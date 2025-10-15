Anime Eternal: World 8 guide

Anime Eternal is a fun combat simulation developed by New ProjectR. The game features 23 worlds inspired by anime, offering a unique role-playing experience. In this Roblox experience, players must battle various enemies to obtain keys, which are required to progress to the next world.

This article is a comprehensive guide to World 8 of Anime Eternal.

What is World 8 in Anime Eternal?

Leaf Village is based on the Naruto anime (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal's World 8 is known as Leaf Village. It is based on the popular anime, Naruto.

Leaf Village features eight enemies related to the series. They are Sekuri, Kid Norto, Kid Seske, Kakashki, Jiria, Tsuni, Itechi, and Madera.

Itechi and Madera are the two SS-ranked bosses in the game. While Itechi can be found to the left of the spawn point near the Jiria enemy, Madera is located in a hidden spot. Players have a rare chance of getting the Shinobi Flops and the Madera shadow upon defeating both of these enemies.

To find Madera, head to the far end of the island, where you will find a red building. To the left of this structure lies a vertical rock, which you can easily climb by continuously pressing jump. Upon reaching the top, go to the edge and jump down onto a very narrow strip of land. The boss will spawn here under foliage.

All gachas in Anime Eternal World 8

There are 12 types of Power Eyes (Image via Roblox)

Leaf Village has only three gachas:

Chakra Progression : Chakra Progression is the first gacha in Leaf Village. It is more of an energy multiplier that provides players with energy boosts. With a maximum of 210 levels, Chakra Progression has a success rate of only 10%. Players can find it beside the Itechi enemy behind the Attack Range.

: Chakra Progression is the first gacha in Leaf Village. It is more of an energy multiplier that provides players with energy boosts. With a maximum of 210 levels, Chakra Progression has a success rate of only 10%. Players can find it beside the Itechi enemy behind the Attack Range. Power Eyes: The Power Eyes are perhaps the most important gacha of Leaf Village. Players can equip 12 different types of Power Eyes that grant energy, coin, and damage boosts. The Eye of Six Paths is the rarest of them all, with a rank of Supreme and a drop chance of 0.01%. It grants a 5x damage boost, 15x energy boost, and 1.1x coin boost to players.

The Power Eyes are perhaps the most important gacha of Leaf Village. Players can equip 12 different types of Power Eyes that grant energy, coin, and damage boosts. The Eye of Six Paths is the rarest of them all, with a rank of Supreme and a drop chance of 0.01%. It grants a 5x damage boost, 15x energy boost, and 1.1x coin boost to players. Attack Range 2: Attack Range 2 increases one's attack diameter. Players can upgrade their Attack Range up to level 4, allowing them to attack five enemies at once. This comes in handy, especially while conducting raids. Upgrading Attack Range requires Orange Upgrade Tokens.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

What is the name of World 9 in Anime Eternal?

World 9 is called Spirit Residence in Anime Eternal.

Which is the best Power Eye in this game?

The Eye of Six Paths is the best Power Eye in the game.

When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?

Update 20 will drop on October 17, 2025.

