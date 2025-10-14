Anime Eternal: World 7 guide

Anime Eternal is a challenging RPG simulation developed by New ProjectR. In this Roblox experience, you must defeat various enemies to earn keys that are required to progress to new worlds. The game now features 23 worlds, thanks to Update 19, which dropped on October 10, 2025.
This article is a guide to World 7 of Anime Eternal, covering its key features and elements.
What is World 7 in Anime Eternal?
Clover Village is the name of World 7 in Anime Eternal. This world is heavily inspired by popular anime series Black Clover. It features seven enemies, which range in rarity. They are: Noalle, Megna, Finrel, Aste, Yune, Yemi, and Novi Chroni.
There are a total of four gachas in Clover Village, out of which three are multipliers that boost traits.
The Novi Chroni, the SS-ranked boss in the game, can be found at the top of the Grimoire tower in World 7. To climb it, players must travel to the back of the structure and find a set of stairs that will take them to the top. They have a rare chance of getting the Novi Chroni Shadow upon defeating this enemy.
All gachas in Anime Eternal World 7
- Grimoire: The Grimoire is the first gacha in World 7 and is located on the right side of the spawn point, near the Megna enemy. There are seven types of Grimoires here (Water, Fire, Wind, Dark, Light, Anti-magic, and Time Magic), ranging from common to phantom in rarity. All of them provide a significant energy boost to players. The Time Magic Grimoire is the best in the game, with a drop chance of 0.05%.
- Water Spirit Progression: The Water Spirit Progression is a multiplier gacha that provides players with a permanent energy boost. It is located by the Aste enemy. Each spin costs five Water Spirit Progression tokens and has a 10% chance of success. Each successful upgrade boosts a player's energy by 0.01x.
- Wind Spirit Progression: The Wind Spirit Progression is the third gacha in this world and provides a critical chance multiplier. It boosts players' critical chance by 1.5%. Players can find it near the Yune enemy. One Wind Spirit Progression costs 40 Wind Spirit Tokens and has a 7% chance of success.
- Fire Spirit Progression: The Fire Spirit Progression is the fourth gacha in this world and provides a damage multiplier. It boosts players' damage significantly. Players can find it near the Yemi enemy. One Fire Spirit Progression costs five Fire Spirit Tokens and has a 10% chance of success.
FAQs on Anime Eternal
From which anime is World 7 inspired?
World 7 is inspired by Black Clover.
Which is the best Grimoire in this game?
The Time Magic Grimoire is the best in the game, providing a 12x energy boost to players.
Who is the SS-ranked boss in the game?
Novi Chroni is the SS-rank boss in Anime Eternal.
