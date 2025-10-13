Anime Eternal: World 6 guide

Anime Eternal is a challenging combat simulation developed by New ProjectR. It engages players in fighting enemies and travelling to other worlds. With Update 19, which dropped on October 10, 2025, the title now has 23 worlds in total. World 6 of Anime Eternal is known as Solo Island, and it's heavily influenced by the anime Solo Leveling.

This article is a guide to Anime Eternal World 6, covering its features and elements, helping players in their gameplay.

What is World 6 in Anime Eternal?

Solo Island is based on the anime Solo Leveling (Image via Roblox)

Solo Island is World 6 in Anime Eternal. It's inspired by the anime Solo Leveling and features seven enemies. With six gachas, this world serves as an important power boost for you throughout the game. You can enter this world after completing World 5, titled Cursed School.

in Solo Island, you can access a rare feature known as fighters. You can equip shadows, who will either provide you with an energy boost or help you by dealing a good amount of damage to enemies. There are seven enemies in World 6: Weak Sung, Green Goblin, White Tiger, Cha, Choi, Solo Sung, and Statue of God.

The Statue of God is the SS-ranked enemy in this world, and can be found by accessing a very narrow alley behind the Monarch Progression gacha. It has a very rare chance of dropping the Statue of God shadow, which gives a damage boost upon equipping.

Features and elements of Anime Eternal

There are seven types of ranks in this gacha (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key features and elements of Anime Eternal:

Solo Hunter Rank: Solo Hunter Rank is the first gacha in World 5, and is located to the left of the spawn point. It significantly boosts your energy levels, helping you rank up faster. There are seven types of ranks in this gacha: E-Rank, D-Rank, C-Rank, B-Rank, A-Rank, S-Rank, and National-level hunter. Each spin costs 10 Hunter Rank Tokens. The National-level hunter is the rarest of all, with a 0.05% drop chance.

Solo Hunter Rank is the first gacha in World 5, and is located to the left of the spawn point. It significantly boosts your energy levels, helping you rank up faster. There are seven types of ranks in this gacha: E-Rank, D-Rank, C-Rank, B-Rank, A-Rank, S-Rank, and National-level hunter. Each spin costs 10 Hunter Rank Tokens. The National-level hunter is the rarest of all, with a 0.05% drop chance. ReAwakening Progression: The ReAwakening Progression is the second gacha in World 5, located in the middle of the island near the containers where White Tiger spawns. It is more of a multiplier that gives a permanent energy boost in the game. Each spin costs 12 ReAwakening tokens, where there is a 65% chance of success.

The ReAwakening Progression is the second gacha in World 5, located in the middle of the island near the containers where White Tiger spawns. It is more of a multiplier that gives a permanent energy boost in the game. Each spin costs 12 ReAwakening tokens, where there is a 65% chance of success. Monarch Progression: Monarch Progression is the third gacha in World 5, and is located near the far end of the map, near the Choi enemy. It is also a multiplier that gives permanent damage and critical damage boost in the game. Each spin costs 20 Monarch Progression tokens, where there is a 25% chance of success.

Monarch Progression is the third gacha in World 5, and is located near the far end of the map, near the Choi enemy. It is also a multiplier that gives permanent damage and critical damage boost in the game. Each spin costs 20 Monarch Progression tokens, where there is a 25% chance of success. Shadow Leveling: With Shadow Leveling, you can upgrade your shadows to higher levels. Upgraded shadows yield more energy and damage based on their type. Each shadow leveling costs shadow souls that differ by levels.

With Shadow Leveling, you can upgrade your shadows to higher levels. Upgraded shadows yield more energy and damage based on their type. Each shadow leveling costs shadow souls that differ by levels. Shadow Upgrade: Through this option, you can upgrade your shadows in the game. There are four types of upgrades under shadow upgrades: Shadow Soul, Shadow Extra Equip. Shadow Inventory Slots, and 2x Shadow Souls. The Shadow Soul and the Shadow Inventory Slots can be unlocked using exchange coins, while the Shadow Extra Equip and 2x Shadow Souls need to be upgraded by using credits.

Through this option, you can upgrade your shadows in the game. There are four types of upgrades under shadow upgrades: Shadow Soul, Shadow Extra Equip. Shadow Inventory Slots, and 2x Shadow Souls. The Shadow Soul and the Shadow Inventory Slots can be unlocked using exchange coins, while the Shadow Extra Equip and 2x Shadow Souls need to be upgraded by using credits. Shadow Enhancer: This is the last and final gacha of World 6. You can upgrade your shadows further using this gacha. There are eight types of enhancers here: Shadeborn, Umbrailing, Wraithguard, Graveknight, Dreadlord, Abyssal General, Death Sovereign, and Eternal Shadow. All of these enhancers affect your attack speed. The Eternal Shadow is the rarest one with a drop chance of 0.05%.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

How do players rank up in the game?

You can rank up by gathering energy.

Which is the newly added World in this game?

World 23, titled Z City, is the new addition to the game.

From which anime is World 6 inspired?

Solo Island is inspired by the anime Solo Leveling.

