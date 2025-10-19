Anime Eternal: Update 20 Part 2 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an RPG combat simulation developed by New ProjectR. It involves players fighting enemies from a wide variety of worlds inspired by anime. Featuring some of the most renowned anime like One Piece, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and Fire Force, this Roblox experience engages players in fun and thrilling, fast-paced matches.

On October 17, Anime Eternal dropped its first part of Update 20, introducing a new world named Great Tomb. The second part of this update is scheduled for October 19, 2025, bringing new features and changes to the game. Here are the patch notes of Update 20, Part 2 in Anime Eternal.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 2?

Developers have added Halloween Raid to World 1 with this update (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal Update 20, Part 1, introduced World 24, titled Great Tomb, to the game. Now in its second part, a few changes, new features, and bug fixes are being implemented. Here are the details of Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 2:

Features:

Added Halloween Raid to World 1.

Added achievements for Halloween Raid.

Added Halloween Power Bag (Achievement).

Added Halloween Crafting to World 1 (Spooky Potions)

Added Halloween Bag Evolve to World 1.

Added Halloween Bag Leveling 1 to World 1.

Added Halloween Bag Leveling 2 to World 1.

Added Halloween Bag Leveling 3 to World 1.

Added Adventure Rank Leveling to World 24.

Added Magic Tier Leveling to World 24.

Added +50 levels to Mana Growth in World 24 (Progression).

Added +50 levels to Ultimate Cast in World 24 (Progression).

Added Halloween Potion Bundle in the shop.

Also read: Anime Eternal: Update 20 Part 1 patch notes.

What is Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal features a click-to-damage game mechanism (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal is an Incremental simulation, where players can roleplay as their favourite anime characters. With a total of 24 worlds with Update 20, this game allows players to engage in fighting hordes of enemies and progress to the next world. Players need to finish quests to obtain keys for unlocking other worlds.

In this game, energy is the main element that determines how strong a player is. You need to upgrade your energy at regular intervals to make sure you can fight stronger enemies. It is advised to use avatars above World 15 and above the rank of A to ensure players get the maximum energy. Beginners can defeat enemies of the A rank and above to obtain characters of the same rank.

To understand the game’s core mechanics and early strategies, don’t miss our comprehensive Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?

Update 21 is dropping on October 24, 2025.

What is the name of World 24 in Anime Eternal?

Great Tomb is World 24 in Anime Eternal.

When is the third part of Update 20 dropping?

Part 3 of Anime Eternal will be arriving on October 22, 2025.

