Anime Eternal: Update 20 Part 3 patch notes

Anime Eternal is a challenging combat simulation developed by New ProjectR. In this Roblox experience, players can role-play as their favourite characters from various anime. Featuring over 24 Worlds, this title involves players fighting powerful foes while upgrading their powers in order to complete quests and progress to new Worlds.

On October 17, 2025, Anime Eternal released the first part of its Update 20, introducing a new World titled Great Tomb. The second part aired on October 19th, and the third part is scheduled for October 22, 2025. Here are the patch notes of Update 20 Part 3 in Anime Eternal.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 3?

Developers have added Tomb Arena Raid to World 24 with this update (Image via Roblox)

Update 20 introduced a new World to the game, titled Great Tomb, which is heavily inspired by the anime Overlord. With the update's third and final part, the developers are adding some new features and fixes. Here are the details of Anime Eternal Update 20 Part 3:

Features:

Added a waist accessory called Imp Tail to Halloween Raid.

Added damage upgrades in Sin Upgrades to World 12.

Added more energy upgrades in Sin Upgrades to World 12.

Added new Hero Licence quest to World 22.

Added Tomb Arena Raid to World 24.

Added a back accessory called Jalbathar Mask to Tomb Arena Raid.

Added a face accessory called Jalbathar Wings to Tomb Arena Raid.

Added a waist accessory called Jalbathar Tail to Tomb Arena Raid.

Fixes:

"Quick Fix" to solve the issue with x2/x3 raids not saving.

What are Avatars and Champions in Anime Eternal?

Anime Eternal features a click-to-damage game mechanism (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Eternal, players can choose from a wide variety of Avatars and Champions. The former are based on anime characters and are the main players who deal damage against enemies in the game. Meanwhile, Champions are companions that accompany players everywhere they go, providing them with a significant energy boost.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

What new accessories have been added with this update?

This update added a back accessory called Jalbathar Mask, a face accessory called Jalbathar Wings, and a waist accessory called Jalbathar Tail to the Tomb Arena Raid.

When is the next update of Anime Eternal dropping?

Update 21 is dropping on October 24, 2025.

In which World is the Tomb Arena Raid located?

Gamers can play this Raid in World 24.

