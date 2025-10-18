Anime Eternal: World 10 guide

Anime Eternal is an RPG game developed by New ProjectR, involving a click-to-damage mechanism. It engages players in fighting tough enemies inspired by the world of anime. With the recent Update 20, Anime Eternal has introduced world 24, titled Great Tomb. In this title, players must finish quests to obtain keys required for progressing to other worlds.

This article is a comprehensive guide to World 10, covering its features and elements.

What is World 10 in Anime Eternal?

Magic Hunter City is based on the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Roblox)

World 10 is called Magic Hunter City. Featuring four gachas, this world is based on Hunter x Hunter. It features seven enemies: Lero, Gone, Karapik, Killas, Hisoker, Illumio, and Killas Godspeed. Killas Godspeed is an SS-ranked enemy who can be found at the far edge of the island boundary.

To locate him, head to the bridge behind the Energy Obelisk and find an invisible ladder exactly behind the Obelisk.

Follow the boundary till you reach the end of the island.

Killas Godspeed will spawn at the other end of the boundary, jump in to fight him.

Players have a rare chance of getting the Energetic Aura after defeating him.

Also read - Anime Eternal: World 9 guide

All gachas in Anime Eternal World 10

There are eight varieties in the Damage Card Shop gacha (Image via Roblox)

Energy Card Shop: The Energy Card Shop is the first gacha in this world, located near the Karapik enemy. It provides players with an energy boost. There are seven types of Energy Cards that range from rank I to VII. The Energy Card VII is the best in this gacha, providing players with 12 times the energy.

Damage Card Shop: The Damage Card Shop is located near the far end of the map. As the title suggests, it provides players with a significant damage boost. There are eight types of Damage Cards in the game that range from I to VIII. The Damage Card VIII is the best of all, providing players with 12x damage.

The Damage Card Shop is located near the far end of the map. As the title suggests, it provides players with a significant damage boost. There are eight types of Damage Cards in the game that range from I to VIII. The Damage Card VIII is the best of all, providing players with 12x damage. Ten Progression : The Ten Progression is the third gacha multiplier in this world. Players can find it to the right of the Damage Card Shop gacha. It is more of a multiplier than a spin gacha, providing players with an Energy boost.

: The Ten Progression is the third gacha multiplier in this world. Players can find it to the right of the Damage Card Shop gacha. It is more of a multiplier than a spin gacha, providing players with an Energy boost. Contract of Greed: Contract of Greed is the last gacha that provides players with a coin boost. You can locate it near Killas. With a total of 100 levels, this multiplier will help players earn coins in-game.

Wrap up your reading with our Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide to get the most out of your first few hours in the game.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

Who is the SS-ranked boss of World 10?

Killas Godspeed is the SS-ranked enemy of World 10 in-game.

Which is the newest world in the game?

Great Tomb was added to the game with Update 20, and is the latest addition in Anime Eternal.

What Legendary item does Killas Godspeed drop?

Players have a rare chance of obtaining the Energetic Aura after defeating Killas Godspeed.

