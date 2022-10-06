Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free boosts, spins, and more (October 2022)

Players in Roblox Anime Journey can step into the shoes of characters from popular anime series, including Naruto Shippuden and Demon Slayer. The aim is to train one's customizable avatar by fighting against strong opponents.

Free codes in Roblox Anime Journey can be used to get power spins, gems, and in-game currency, which is essential to obtain the weapons and equipment necessary to emerge victorious.

All active codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Here are the active Roblox codes in Roblox Anime Journey right now:

35K_LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins and 100 gems

40K_LIKES- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 gems and 15 spins

60K_FAVS- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP and a stat reset

BOKUNOHERO- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins and 100 gems

KELVINGTS- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins and a clothing item

LEADERBOARDS- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 gems and 10 spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20k coins and 10 minutes of XP boost

MYHEROACADEMIA- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20k coins and an XP boost

OGVEXX- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20-minute XP boost

THANKS- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 spins, 200 gems, 20k coins, and one hour of XP boost

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

These codes do not work in Anime Journey anymore:

10KLIKES- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

15KDISC- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

2kplayers- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

2MVISITS- This code was redeemable for a stat reset and five spins

5KLIKES- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

7.5KLIKES- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

AtlasZero- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

BLACKCLOVER- This code was redeemable for five spins

Central_Nerd- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

EXP_boost- This code was redeemable for an XP boost

Frango- This code was redeemable for 10 minutes of 2x XP and five spins

gems- This code was redeemable for 100 gems

lely_sc- This code was redeemable for five spins

lelygamer- This code was redeemable for five spins

LucasBestDev- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

RELEASE- This code was redeemable for 15 spins

SorryForShuts- This code was redeemable for three spins

SPINFOREVERYONE- This code was redeemable for 10 spins

TigreTV- This code was redeemable for 20 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Anime Journey:

Start the game.

Press the arrow button to open the menu.

Select the gift icon.

Copy and paste the active code into the text box.

Click on Redeem and collect the rewards.

If players choose to type the code, they must enter it carefully so that they do not make any errors that could affect redemption.

Poll : 0 votes