Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free spins, gems, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Journey is a game for all anime lovers out there. Players can pick top characters from Japanese animated shows like Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and many others.

One must strategize to win battles, but everything starts with training their heroes, and the easiest way to get a headstart is by redeeming free codes. Upon redeeming, they give coins, gems, and other rewards that help in upgrading the avatar.

A Roblox group called CL Game Studio created the game on April 3, 2022. Since its inception, Anime Journey has garnered over 4.3 million visits and 42k likes.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Anime Journey

These are the working codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Below are the active codes in the game:

35K_LIKES - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins and 100 gems

40K_LIKES - This code can be redeemed for 250 gems and 15 spins

60K_FAVS - This code can be redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x XP and a Stat Reset

BOKUNOHERO - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins and 100 gems

KELVINGTS - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins and a clothing item

LEADERBOARDS - This code can be redeemed for 200 gems and 10 spins

LELYGAMER - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - This code can be redeemed for 20,000 coins and 10 minutes of XP boost

MYHEROACADEMIA - This code can be redeemed for 20,000 coins and an XP boost

OGVEXX - This code can be redeemed for a 20-minute boost

THANKS - This code can be redeemed for 50 spins, 200 gems, 20,000 coins, and 1 hour of XP boost

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Although the developers didn't mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

15KDISC - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

25KDISC - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x XP and 15 spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a stat reset, 15 minutes of 2x XP, and 15 spins

2kplayers - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for stat reset and 5 spins

40KFAVS - This code can be redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 spins

5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

7.5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

AtlasZero - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

BLACKCLOVER - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins

Central_Nerd - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

EXP_boost - This code can be redeemed for an XP boost

Frango - This code can be redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 spins

gems - This code can be redeemed for 100 gems

lely_sc - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins

lelygamer - This code can be redeemed for 5 spins

LITTLE_UPDATE - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 coins, 50 gems, 10 spins, and a 10-minute XP boost

LucasBestDev - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

NEWUPDATE - This code can be redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 spins

REBALANCE - This code can be redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 spins

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 15 spins

SorryForShuts - This code can be redeemed for 3 spins

SPINFOREVERYONE - This code can be redeemed for 10 spins

TigreTV - This code can be redeemed for 20 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox game as usual and click on the little arrow button on the side of the screen.

From the list of options, click on the gift button which will open a pop-up window.

In the text box visible now, enter an active code.

Click on redeem to complete the process.

Players have the option to type in the code, but that may lead to persistent errors. Therefore, it's best to copy and paste them.

