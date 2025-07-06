Anime Last Stand Summer Part 2 guide

The much-awaited Summer Part 2 update has finally arrived in Anime Last Stand, bringing tons of fresh items, such as new units, Godly Trials, Summer event, limited Summer Beaches, Random Trials Gamemode, and Boss Rush. The patch has also brought some freebies for players to grab.

Read on to learn about all the content the Summer Part 2 update has brought to Anime Last Stand.

Everything you need to know about the Summer Part 2 update in Anime Last Stand

The patch's contents (Image via Roblox)

Visit the main page in-game and click the Update Log icon to see in detail all the content the patch has brought.

Here is the patch's content:

13 new units

New Godly Trials

Summer Event Part 2

Limited Summer Beaches

Limited Random Trials Gamemode

Boss Rush

Raid

Battlepass season

Infinity Castle season

Tournament season

Quality of Life changes

Codes

Things you should know about the Summer event in Anime Last Stand

Make the most of the Summer event (Image via Roblox)

The Summer event marks the arrival of summer. In this festivity, you can claim daily rewards, clear Summer Portals, help your friends in the Pirates vs Sharkmen event, or complete your Summer Bingo board to earn rewards.

You can also earn Red Corals in the Summer event by clearing Summer Portals and completing event quests. These corals can be used in the new Coral Shop, Summer Wheel, or Summer event banners.

Quests

Here are some quests you must complete to earn the Summer Bingo Stamp and Red Corals in the Summer event:

Complete 50 waves in any game mode.

Slay 500 enemies in any game mode.

Win five matches of any game mode.

Summon 10 times on the Unit Event Banner.

Spin the Summer Wheel 10 times.

Complete the Summer League five times.

Obtain Asono.

Obtain Delty.

Obtain Herribel.

Obtain Megumon.

Shop

These are all the items and their prices that the Summer event has brought in-game:

Summer Laguna (Tier 1): 5,000 Emeralds

Summer Bingo Stamp: 1,200 Red Corals

Demon Howl Sword: 8,000 Red Corals

Divine Dagger: 8,000 Red Corals

Pink Coot: 8,000 Red Corals

Summer Units (Event Banner)

Megumon (Mythic)

Delty (Celestial)

Lami (Mythic)

An undisclosed Celestial unit

Summer skins

Burning Hero (Scorching Sun)

Benji (Ice Cream)

Maka (Tide Splitter)

Queen of Heroes

Asuta (Summer)

Daily rewards

These are the daily rewards offered in the Summer event:

Essence Selector

Mythic Spirit Shard

Technique Shard

Stat Cube

Perfect Stat Cube

Pearl

Dusk Pearl

Pirate Meat

FAQs related to the Summer event in Anime Last Stand

When will the Summer event end?

The Summer event will end on August 1, 2025.

What's the cost of the Premium Season 21 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand?

It costs 699 Robux.

What are Summer Bingo Stamps?

Summer Bingo Stamps are a limited-time currency in the Summer event. Obtained from different activities in the Summer event, they are used to trade for powerful upgrade materials in the Summer Bingo section.

