From new units to quality-of-life changes, the latest Anime Last Stand update is packed with a range of content. Players can access the brand-new Ability Manager to check each unit's powers and toggle them when required. The Unit Manager has been revamped with a more detailed layout. On top of that, a new Legend Stage has been added, which features the unit Hei as a reward.

This article covers all the content in Anime Last Stand Update 62.

Patch notes for Roblox Anime Last Stand Update 62

Inu is a new unit in Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

The recent Anime Last Stand update has introduced two new units and their evolutions. Moreover, there are new evolutions for Black Swordsman and Umbral Prince, the ALS characters modeled after Guts and Griffith from the Berserk manga.

Here is the official changelog for Update 62:

New units and evolutions

Black Swordsman (Berserker)

Umbral Prince (Eclipse)

Hei

Hei (Dark Eye)

Inu

Inu (Demonic)

Extreme Boosted Units

Baldy (Deadly Serious)

Karito (Celestial King)

New Questline

A new story-driven questline has been added for the Umbral Prince

Complete different tasks to unlock his evolution recipe

Uncover the Eclipse Seed, receive the Egg of the King, and unlock the full potential of his new form

New Update Bounties

New Bounty Quests every update!

Clear the latest update content for limited rewards!

New Story Act

New Unit drop - Inu

New Evolution item - Necklace of Rule

New Legend Stage

New Map

New Wave health scaling!

New Unit drop - Hei

New Evolution items - Pristine Rapier, Sacrifice Mark, Evil Eye

New Material - Sacrifice Essence

New Tournament Season

This season will be featuring a returning unit - Torlos!

Quality of Life

Reworked Unit Manager

New 'Detailed' Layout, enabled by default!

Larger buttons and more details!

Includes upgrade bars + new unit VFX toggle!

Switch between the new 'Detailed' Layout or the old 'Compact' Layout

'Auto Upgrade All' feature

Toggle all units' auto upgrade settings with a single button!

New 'Set All Targeting' feature

Set all units' targeting with a single button!

Ability Manager

View a list of units and their available abilities!

Activate or toggle auto activation from a single menu!

'Toggle All Auto' feature

Toggle all units' auto ability activation with a single button!

New Stage Info

View details on your current stage!

View clear rewards, current pity, and any obtained items!

The previous 'Items Obtained' menu has been merged

'Unit Favoriting' feature!

Favorited units will appear at the top of your unit inventory!

You can now filter by favorited units.

Unit VFX is now toggleable per unit!

Pity now updates in-game

Many bug fixes and improvements

Codes

QualityOfLife! - 20 Rerolls and 1 Pearls

UPDATE62! - 20 Rerolls and 1 Pearls

Umbral Prince! - 20 Rerolls and 1 Pearls

To be eligible for redeeming codes and to be informed about future developments, make sure to join the ALS Team Roblox group.

Also check: Latest Anime Last Stand codes

How to get Umbral Prince (Eclipse) in Anime Last Stand

The Sacrificial Realm Story stages (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Umbral Prince (Eclipse) in Anime Last Stand, you will first need to evolve Umbral Prince once. The unit has a 5% drop chance from the Underworld Dimension portal. Its first evolution, Unleashed, requires several Spirit Shards and the King Egg.

After getting the Unleashed Umbral Prince in your inventory, interact with its initial form in the lobby next to the Shop. They will task you with getting the rare Eclipse Seed by completing challenges.

The Eclipse Seed is a rare relic dropped by dark-element bosses in the Legend stages. Once you obtain it, you will become eligible to evolve Unleashed Umbral Prince to Umbral Prince (Eclipse).

Also check: Black Swordsman Anime Last Stand: Unit overview, how to get, and more

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

What are the new units introduced in Update 62?

Hei and Inu are the new units introduced in the latest update.

How do you get Inu and its evolution item?

Inu and its evo item, Necklace of Rule, can be obtained as a drop from Act 6 of Sacrificial Realm (Story).

Who is Hei based on?

Hei is based on the character of Hiei from the cult-classic Yu Yu Hakusho anime.

