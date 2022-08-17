Anime Mania codes in Roblox: Free gems and gold (August 2022)

In Roblox Anime Mania, players can acquire and use their favorite characters to engage in battle with enemies and robots. By advancing through levels and learning new abilities, one can recruit even more amazing characters to their anime mega-team.

The strategy genre of Tower Defense (TD) and numerous fighting components are combined in Anime Mania. Once the player has joined a team, any chosen character can be employed to combat waves of foes.

The goal of acquiring new heroes is to evolve and strengthen them so that they can battle higher-level enemies. This game can be enjoyed individually or amongst a group of friends. One can even compete online against opponents.

Utilize powerful characters in Roblox Anime Mania to defeat waves of enemies

Active codes in Roblox Anime Mania

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

REVIVAL?? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Mania

These codes are obsolete:

BIGMOMUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

BIGMOMUPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

100K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Gems and 3000 Gold

100MILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

1PIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,250 Gems & Free Gold

animeMANIAHYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

Aricku - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems & Gold

atlastZerO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems & Gold

bugsFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 750 Gems & Gold

etherealmiraclE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

EtherealMiracool - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

FIXITROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

FOLLOWERSONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

HotFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Gems (2 HOURS ONLY!)

HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

HWYT - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

ibeMaine - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

IFOLLOWEDYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 50 Gems

IFOLLOWYOU! - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Free Gold

JOJOUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

ManiaIsBack - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

maruto2? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems

Miracle - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 650 Gems & Gold

NEWCODEISLIVE - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

OffClan - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

OffMeno - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Gems & Free Gold

OFFSM00K - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems & Free Gold

REAPER? - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems

REAPERUPDATE!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems

SORRY4DELAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

SORRYFORTHEBUG - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

SPGBlackStar - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems

StarCodeBenni - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

STRESSTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems

THANKSFOR150K - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

TWITTEREYES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & Free Gold

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Mania

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the game on Roblox.

Select the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above.

Hit the "Submit" button to get the promised rewards.

Although one can type in these codes, it is best to copy and paste them instead.

