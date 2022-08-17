Anime Mania codes in Roblox: Free gems and gold (August 2022)

In Roblox Anime Mania, players can acquire and use their favorite characters to engage in battle with enemies and robots. By advancing through levels and learning new abilities, one can recruit even more amazing characters to their anime mega-team.
The strategy genre of Tower Defense (TD) and numerous fighting components are combined in Anime Mania. Once the player has joined a team, any chosen character can be employed to combat waves of foes.
The goal of acquiring new heroes is to evolve and strengthen them so that they can battle higher-level enemies. This game can be enjoyed individually or amongst a group of friends. One can even compete online against opponents.
Utilize powerful characters in Roblox Anime Mania to defeat waves of enemies
Active codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- REVIVAL?? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Mania
These codes are obsolete:
- BIGMOMUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- BIGMOMUPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- 100K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Gems and 3000 Gold
- 100MILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- 1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- 1PIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,250 Gems & Free Gold
- animeMANIAHYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- Aricku - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems & Gold
- atlastZerO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems & Gold
- bugsFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 750 Gems & Gold
- etherealmiraclE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- EtherealMiracool - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- FIXITROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- FOLLOWERSONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- HotFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Gems (2 HOURS ONLY!)
- HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- HWYT - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- ibeMaine - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- IFOLLOWEDYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 50 Gems
- IFOLLOWYOU! - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Free Gold
- JOJOUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- ManiaIsBack - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- maruto2? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems
- Miracle - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 650 Gems & Gold
- NEWCODEISLIVE - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- OffClan - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- OffMeno - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Gems & Free Gold
- OFFSM00K - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems & Free Gold
- REAPER? - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems
- REAPERUPDATE!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems
- SORRY4DELAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SORRYFORTHEBUG - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SPGBlackStar - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems
- StarCodeBenni - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- STRESSTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems
- THANKSFOR150K - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- TWITTEREYES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & Free Gold
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Start the game on Roblox.
- Select the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above.
- Hit the "Submit" button to get the promised rewards.
Although one can type in these codes, it is best to copy and paste them instead.