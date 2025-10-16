Anime Raid: A beginner's guide

Anime Raid is an RPG combat simulation developed by New Anime TD. It involves players fighting hordes of enemies in a wide variety of maps inspired by the world of anime. The gameplay further involves summoning powerful units and upgrading them to defeat enemies faster.

This article is a comprehensive guide on Anime Raid and its features.

Getting started in Anime Raid: Overview

Use the Auto skill option to make your units fight strategically (Image via Roblox)

You will start by landing in the lobby, where you will be asked to summon your first units. Right after, you can head for their first match. Units are characters that will help you fight enemies. There are four types of units in the game: Epic, Rare, Legendary, and Mysterious.

The game features four types of maps, each dedicated to a specific anime world and its characters. These include Leveling Path, Snow Village, Infinite Castle, and Jujutsu School. To start a match, head to the Story portal or simply click on play. After selecting the mode and difficulty, you are all set to embark on your journey.

During a match, you can't control units. They fight on their own as a team, giving enemies a taste of their tough combos and defeating waves one after the other. The boss spawns on the last wave and is the strongest enemy in that entire Act. You must upgrade your units and equip them with various boosts in the form of clothing, necklaces, etc, to progress in-game.

Gameplay mechanics

Players can enchant their character's traits using the Enchant option (Image via Roblox)

Units: Units are the characters that players play with. They are fighters who face enemies in the game. Currently, there are four tiers of Units available in-game: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mysterious. Every character on your team has one special move that can be upgraded. You can equip a total of six units as of now. Units can be equipped with armors, clothes, necklaces, pants, and rings. They provide various boosts and traits to players.

Units are the characters that players play with. They are fighters who face enemies in the game. Currently, there are four tiers of Units available in-game: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mysterious. Every character on your team has one special move that can be upgraded. You can equip a total of six units as of now. Units can be equipped with armors, clothes, necklaces, pants, and rings. They provide various boosts and traits to players. Summon : Summons are gachas used to spin new characters or units. There are four tiers of units you can get: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mysterious. To perform a Summon, you can either head to the portal titled 'Summon' with neon blue lights or simply click on the Summon option on the left of the screen to be teleported near the Summon NPC. You will need gems to summon units. One summon costs 60 gems, and 10 summon costs 600 gems.

: Summons are gachas used to spin new characters or units. There are four tiers of units you can get: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mysterious. To perform a Summon, you can either head to the portal titled 'Summon' with neon blue lights or simply click on the Summon option on the left of the screen to be teleported near the Summon NPC. You will need gems to summon units. One summon costs 60 gems, and 10 summon costs 600 gems. Story: Currently, there are four types of story maps in this game: Leveling Path, Snow Village, Infinite Castle, and Jujutsu School. You can play solo, duo, trio, and squad modes in story. With three modes of difficulty, you must clear the Act to receive rewards. Acts are levels that you can play. Enemies will grow stronger at higher Acts. One map features 15 different types of Acts.

Currently, there are four types of story maps in this game: Leveling Path, Snow Village, Infinite Castle, and Jujutsu School. You can play solo, duo, trio, and squad modes in story. With three modes of difficulty, you must clear the Act to receive rewards. Acts are levels that you can play. Enemies will grow stronger at higher Acts. One map features 15 different types of Acts. Store: There are two types of stores in Anime Raid. They are Coin Store and Robux Store. The Coin store provides a variety of items, including Enchant crystals, materials, Exp, and skills, among others. The Robux store provides two types of Starter Packs, Game Pass, and various resources.

There are two types of stores in Anime Raid. They are Coin Store and Robux Store. The Coin store provides a variety of items, including Enchant crystals, materials, Exp, and skills, among others. The Robux store provides two types of Starter Packs, Game Pass, and various resources. Enchant: You can enchant your characters to enhance their abilities and traits. There are four tiers of enchants available: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mysterious, and Immortal. It must be noted that new enchants will delete the original Enchant. One Enchant roll costs x1 Enchant Crystal, which can be obtained from the store for 10,000 coins.

FAQs on Anime Raid

How much does the Enchant crystal cost in the store?

An Enchant Crystal costs 10,000 coins in the store.

How many game maps are there in Anime Raid?

The game features four maps.

Which is the best enchant in Anime Raid?

The Regulus is the best enchant, granting +30% HP, +30% ATK, and +30% DEF.

